BusinessDay joins NetPlusDotCom to offer free digital transformation webinar series for local SMEs in 2021

NetPlusDotCom, a leading technology and digital payment company has joined forces with Business Day media, West Africa’s leading provider of business intelligence and information to organize a free Digital Transformation Webinar Series, a virtual event scheduled to hold once every month throughout the year, 2021.

The Digital Transformation Webinar Series will debut on Thursday January 28, 2021 at 10:00am. The event is aimed at creating an avenue for SME’s in search for expert information on navigating the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic to learn the modalities of the new age of business. It also offers a connecting platform for participants to meet with organizations that can facilitate access to market, finance and digital skills. The maiden edition for this series is themed – “The Business Game Has Changed – A discussion with professionals”.

“It is no longer business as usual, and the earlier our local businesses jump on the digital train the better for the entire Nigerian SME community, this is why we have focused so much of our resources on this webinar series, I think it will truly improve the way our local businesses operate for years to come”, Wole Faroun, founder of NetPlusDotCom says.

In the first edition, the focus will be on adjusting your business strategy to stern the impact of COVID-19, understanding practical steps to leveraging technology to drive profitability, understanding the regulatory environment on technology adoption and finding top and affordable tech solutions for your kind of business.

Speakers at the maiden edition of this series are Richard Damola Salvador-Adebayo, CEO Digisplash Ltd, Fegho Umunubo, CEO of XTREME Mindz Solutions Ltd, a Marketing and Brand Communications Agency and Wole Faroun, Founder/CEO of NetPlusDotCom and host of Tech RoundUp, a web series focused of African tech analysis.

To register for this event, please visit https://bit.ly/362JMPI

