Afreximbank, Africa Investment Forum and AfCFTA to speak at Africa Soft Power Project Event

Prof. Benedict Oramah of the African Export-Import Bank, Ms. Chinelo Anohu of the Africa Investment Forum, H.E Wamkele Mene of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Dean Garfield, Vice President, Public Policy at Netflix will tomorrow speak at a virtual event hosted by The Africa Soft Power Project. The session titled, ’The New Face of African Collaboration’, brings these leading voices together to discuss the evolution of infrastructure development on the continent and the transformative possibilities that this age of connectivity holds for Africa’s creative industries and knowledge economy.

Event details:

Tuesday 23rd Feb, 6pm WAT | 12pm EST: The New Face of African Collaboration

The emergence of the first woman and first African leader of the WTO raises Africa’s global standing at a time when the AfCFTA offers significant transformative opportunities for the continent’s economic growth. We’ll explore the evolution of infrastructure development on the continent (including digital infrastructure) and contextualise the strategic value of expanded trade opportunities to economic advancement and cultural integration in Africa.

Fireside:

– Prof. Benedict Oramah, President, African Export-Import Bank

Keynote Conversation:

– Chinelo Anohu, Senior Director, Africa Investment Forum

– H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat

– Dean Garfield, Vice President, Public Policy, Netflix

– Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher & MD, IC Publications (Moderator)

Attendance is free and you can register here: https://bit.ly/3dPkaKT

The discussion will also explore how legacy reputation issues have hindered Africa’s investment opportunities on the world stage, and how this is now being remedied through soft power plays, as well as physical and digital infrastructure investment. Omar Ben Yedder, who will lead the fireside and moderate the keynote conversation, will ask the guests to focus on how the creative and knowledge sectors in particular can be leveraged to make Africa more appealing on the global stage, as well as how growth in these areas can be encouraged.

For more information on the Africa Soft Power Project, visit: https://theafricasoftpowerproject.com