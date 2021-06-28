Youths urged to embrace ‘Servant Leadership’

In the wake of a leadership setback bedeviling Africa, youths in Nigeria have been called upon to embrace the concept of ‘servant leadership.’

This call was made at a virtual edition of ‘The Becoming Summit 2.0’, which was held recently.

Ejiro Osakede, the convener, said the international summit was put together to awaken in the young generation, especially those within the age bracket 18 to 35, a desire to be a better version of themselves as they aspire to become leaders tomorrow.

Osakede said everything rises and falls on leadership and it should be about the people first.

She noted that it’s unfortunate that leadership is the bane of Nigeria’s problem today.

“As a change agent, my team and I thought it necessary to play our part by hosting a summit that helps to prepare and position youths to take over from the older generations in all sectors of the economy,” she said in a statement.

Sharing some of the cogent perspectives of the summit speakers on servant leadership, the convener said the speakers believe good leadership begins from the home.

She noted that if the fathers get it right, the possibility that the children will get it right is high.

“I remember the words of Dr. Samuel Ekundayo who in his session said children learn more by demonstration than instruction,” she recalled.

Also in the market place servant leadership is key, she said.

On lessons for Nigerian leaders and followership, Osakede stated “for there to be good and effective leadership, leaders have to focus on serving the people.”

“Emphasis should be placed on serving the good and wellbeing of the people being served and this is not limited to the government but extends to businesses, institutions, families among others,” she added.

Advising Nigerian youths, she explained that youth must begin to see themselves as contributors to the growth of their communities and the nation at large.

“As young people, we must begin to make deliberate efforts to be the change that we seek by looking for ways to serve each other thereby playing our role in the bigger scheme of things,” she further said.

Speaking also during the summit, Michael Bartlette- Vanderpuye, said that servant leadership is about getting your staff to work with you and not to work for you.

“Your role as a servant leader is to understand the strengths and weakness of your team,” he noted.