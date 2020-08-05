“Savvy fellowship” launched to groom fresh entrepreneurs, calls for applications

A global fellowship program has been launched to impact 10,000 professionals through an initiative called “Savvy fellowship”, to encourage and provide mentorship for people passionate about solving some of Africa’s most pressing problems through innovation.

The Savvy Fellowship, being promoted by Chidi Nwaogu, a Nigerian tech entrepreneur and software developer is designed for those who want to build their own impact-driven business without much knowledge and for those who own an early-stage business with the zeal of growing and scaling their impact into new markets, according to a statement.

The initiative entails 12 weeks of e-learning, assessment, and mentorship program, where individuals learn various things from ideation to venture-scaling. At the end of the program, successful fellows will receive a Certificate of Completion.

“I have decided to start the Savvy Fellowship with the main aim of equipping passionate individuals with the necessary knowledge and skill they need to start their own impact-driven business and succeed as entrepreneurs,” said Nwaogu. “It is no news that every day, I love sharing with others what I’ve learned from my experience as an entrepreneur, and Savvy is just an extension of that personal journey of sharing for me.”

According to Nwaogu his decision to launch the fellowship at this time is because the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered many people jobless and many now live in an uncertain world.

He further explained that, Savvy will be a 12-week-long virtual fellowship program that runs throughout the year. Some of the things to learn as Savvy Fellows include fundraising for their business; building the right team to execute their business strategies; building buzz around their product or service. Others are achieving product-market fit; scaling into new markets and verticals; and building customer loyalty and retention.

Successful fellows are offered mentorship from entrepreneurs who have built post-revenue businesses in diverse sectors, which is a great way to have a better understanding of their industry. The Savvy mentorship team, according to a statement, includes over 50 change makers from 20 countries. Savvy also runs a peer-to-peer mentorship program that helps Fellows learn from each other, as they ask questions, and have other Fellows help answer them.

Savvy Fellowship launched yesterday, August 4, 2020, with its call for application. There is no cohort, no application deadline, and no ethnic restriction. Savvy accepts new Fellows between the ages of 18 to 40. It is a rolling Fellowship program, so new applications are accepted, every day, year-round. Interested individuals can apply to the Fellowship program from https://savvyfellows.com/apply/