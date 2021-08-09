Oluwamayowa Oshidero: Entrepreneur riding on Covid-19 gains to support businesses

As technology and digital firms become increasingly instrumental in the new normal, many tech start-ups are launching new products to the market. Among them is Oluwamayowa Oshidero.

He is one of the youths who have taken the bull by the horn to not only push for digitalization and technological advancement, but he is also actively engaged in it while training other people to recognize the untapped opportunity.

Oshidero is a digital transformation and business innovation consultant. He is the founder of Digital Age Business Growth Strategies (DABGS.com) – online knowledge and support community for entrepreneurs.

He acquired his first degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, and a Masters in Digital Business Leadership & Management from Squared Online Academy alongside other certification courses.

He was inspired to establish his business in 2020, during the initial lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, when he identified an opportunity in the digital space.

According to him, most entrepreneurs were finding it difficult to move their business processes online and adapt to the new normal created by the pandemic.

To support such businesses, he was inspired to establish DABGS.com – as a help centre to support businesses easily move their processes online.

“DABGS.com is a community where every growing entrepreneur can access useful courses and ebooks to help their business in a digital age and also experts who are available to answer questions and provide guidance,” Oshidero said.

Interestingly, the young entrepreneur started his business with zero capital. He kick-started by hosting training for businesses via WhatsApp, however, few months down the line he went ahead to buy a web hosting plan and was able to build a website for the business.

He stated that the business has been registered across various platforms including the Google marketing certification, the digital leadership, and business management certifications among others.

“Our growth has been tremendous, from our user growth down to the successes of our clients, furthermore, the company is largely self-funded and we give back our earnings into making the platform better,” he said.

Oshidero said that the business currently has three full-time employees working with him and that the business will increase its number of employees as it expands its operations.

Highlighting major challenges limiting the business since starting, he said other than the high cost of data, the adoption of online platforms and communities for learning in developing countries is still low as some entrepreneurs sometimes prefer having the learning, community, and interaction offline.

He believed that accelerated adoption of technology and digital processes especially from the government will improve both business and economic activities.

Oshidero said that DABGS stands out because it allows for more interaction that makes it more interesting, impactful, and easier for businesses to digitally transform their businesses, while efforts are being made to continually improve its operations.

To always be relevant in an industry that keeps evolving, Oshidero said he has had to participate in various training programmes while also encourages his team members to participate as well because it present growth opportunities which lead to organization-wide improvement.

He advised entrepreneurs to pay attention to new trends and be innovative so they can be loyal to their customer’s preferences.

Speaking on the short-term goal for the company and himself, he said he is working to make DABGS.com among the biggest online business support communities on the continent in the short run.

In the long run, the business hopes to have grown its consulting and advisory subsidiary through its parent company EquilibriumZone.org.

How to invest in floating fish feeds production

OLUMAKINDE ONI

Fish feeds production is the aspect of the aquaculture value chain that presents one of the finest opportunities for potential entrepreneurs and investors to make good money within the shortest period of time possible, if well setup and managed.

Fish feeds is an important input in fish farming and the markets keeps increasing daily as youths continues to tap opportunities in aquacultures. It accounts for 70percent of the cost of aquaculture production.

Currently, the country imports over 50percent of its fish feeds and continues to export jobs it would have created if it has a vibrant fish feeds industry. Every effort must be made to encourage investment in fish feeds production.

The project is seen as one of the opportunities for fish farmers to diversify and at the same time reduce the cost of feeding their fishes as the establishment of fish feeds factory will bring down feeding costs as against buying imported fish feeds varieties owing to FX volatility.

Technical Information

Fish feeds production involves procurement of ingredients such as maize, groundnut cake, starch, palm oil, fish meal.

The ingredients are milled to the powdery form and mixed together in a recommended proportion with water to make it marshy. They are later fed into the pelleting machine for the purpose of getting them into pellets. The pellets are later taken to the dryer for the purpose of drying.

Effective equipment and production processing will guaranty the floatness of the pellets in the pond.

The more pellets can float on ponds, the better. To establish the project, you need to get a good site, procure and install the machine including the utility items. This is followed by procurement of raw materials and project take-off. Serious minded investors can assisted to successfully set up the project.

Cost Implication N

Pre-Investments : 100,000

Accommodation (Rental) : 500,000

Plant & Machinery : 3,000,000

Utilities/Working Capital : 2,000,000

TOTAL N5,600,000

========

Profitability

The plant has the capacity of producing 200 tons of fish feeds per annum. Net profit of N300,000 can be made on every ton of feed produced. This translates to net income of N60 million per annum. This is another feasible and genuine means of livelihood for Nigerians. Author’s contact: 08023058045, olumakindeoni2@yahoo.com