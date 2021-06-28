Olajumoke Adekoya: Building successful event planning business

In the highly competitive event planning and decor business in Nigeria, it is difficult to stand out from the crowd. But this is certainly not the case for Olajumoke Adekoya, creative director, Seamless Events.

Olajumoke who is also an event consultant and decorator for over eight years has carved a niche for her business in Nigeria’s event industry.

She has successfully planned many social and corporate events at home and abroad over the years.

The banker-turned-entrepreneur quitted her banking job 8 years ago to establish Seamless Events owing to her love for event planning and entrepreneurship.

“I came into the event industry 8 years ago with a background in banking,” she says.

The young entrepreneur says she had to take up courses in event planning to broaden her skills before venturing into the business proper.

“I was determined to succeed and do everything possible to learn the ropes. Today, the result is speaking,” she discloses.

She told Start-up Digest that she started her business small and since starting the business has continued to grow steadily.

Read Also: Nigerian banks profitability seen threatened by fintech platforms

She notes that despite the industry is highly competitive and saturated, clients prefer her brand over others due to her ability to effectively and efficiently manage budget and a people person.

Olajumoke states that she has a background in Mass Communication and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and practiced banking for over 10 years before quitting and becoming an entrepreneur.

Olajumoke, known for her diligence as well as for creating memorable and seamless events, is a certified member of the Association of Party Planner and Organizers in Nigeria (APPOEM).

She is a recipient of the ‘Excellence Award’ in recognition of her contributions to the event industry by City People.

According to her, the award was presented to her by the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on behalf of the organisers, at a colourful and well-attended award ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking on sterling qualities that made her get the recognition, the event expert says professionalism, commitment, consistency, creativity among others are what has brought her recognition in the industry.

Sharing lessons life has taught her as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur, she says a balance must be created amongst the competing demands.

“I have a supportive family and they have made this easy for me. They rise to assist and support at each turn in the management and discharge of my responsibilities,” she says.

Speaking on the major hurdles limiting businesses, she says lack of inadequate finance remains the major problem confronting women-led businesses.

She advises the government and other relevant agencies to do more for women entrepreneurs, knowing fully well that their impact today is undeniable as they can impact a society.

“There are still more women like me who would love to tow the path of entrepreneurship if only they are given the needed support,” she says.

“Remember the saying that if you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation,” she notes.