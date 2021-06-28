Nigeria’s AjoBank.ng emerges winner of Donors for Africa’s social innovators bootcamp

Nigeria’s AjoBank.ng has emerged winner of the 2021 African Social Innovators Boot-camp pitch competition organized by Donors for Africa – a non-governmental organisation that specializes in designing solutions for Africans to impact indigenous communities.

AjoBank.ng beat other African finalists to win the award with its technology-based platform that creates financial inclusion for marginalized communities.

Gbenga Owoye’s AjoBank.ng. and other winners emerged after a 4-month intensive training, with courses delivered by leading local and international experts, who equipped the change-makers with all they need to thrive.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chidi Koldsweat, founder and lead strategist of, Donors for Africa Foundation noted that the boot camp is aimed at building empowered institutions with the right internal structures and processes, armed with a clear road map for action.

“At Donors For Africa Foundation, we strongly believe that to achieve the SDG’s we need to increase investment in the human capital especially for development professionals working at the grassroots,” she said in a statement.

“If these grassroots organisation signs are trained, supported handheld held, many of them will survive and in return continue to design new solutions needed to transform their communities and countries,” she further said.

Omobolanle Ajijola, founder Bina Al-Amal Foundation, and Daniel Kisitu of Muafrica Repurpose, Uganda, came in second and third place respectively for finding long-term solutions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through their start-ups.

Olamide Sopien, project lead, revealed that this second edition of the African Social Innovators Boot Camp, had over 187 applications, and 45 innovators were selected from 23 African countries.

According to her, 17 experts facilitated different sessions in the camp, and the pitch was judged by leading founders in development.

The partners at the event include the African Union Office of the Youth Envoy, Mariteam Nigeria Limited, and Steam Up Lagos. Other partners include Bella Naija, Exquisite Magazine, Women of Rubies, and Identities Media.

The African Social Innovators Bootcamp – premier boot camp in Africa is a fellowship program funded by Mariteam Nigeria and held in partnership with the African Union Youth Envoy.

It is designed to strengthen the capacity of leading development professionals and provide them with the technical expertise required to solve some of Africa’s biggest problems.

Since its establishment, DFA has raised $30 million in direct and indirect funding, trained 1000+ non-profits, reach over 41,000 unique global development accounts weekly with trending industry news, grant opportunities, and information to improve their competence and scale up their impact globally.