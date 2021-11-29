Nigerian entrepreneur wins Swiss government migration entrepreneurship prize

Chidi Nwaogu, a Nigerian entrepreneur, has won the Migration Entrepreneurship prize by the Human Security Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

This was announced at the first online Seedstars Summit held recently, where Nwaogu emerged a winner alongside 10 others, for entrepreneurs with social business models in countries and regions prone to strong migration movements, offering innovative solutions that reduce the vulnerability of migrants.

The ultimate objective is to improve human security for the individual by promoting freedom from fear and a life in dignity in a sustainable manner.

A serial tech entrepreneur and software developer, Nwaogu is the co-founder and CEO of Publiseer, a digital platform that has helped almost 5,000 independent and underserved African writers, musicians, and filmmakers, earn above the minimum wage and live above the poverty line from the sales of their creative works.

For his contributions to the growth of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria, Nwaogu won the 2018 African Entrepreneurship Award, the 2019 Africa 35.35 Award for Entrepreneurship, the 2019 Young Leaders Award for Media and Entertainment, and the 2019 Bizz Business Excellence Award.

Nwaogu was also shortlisted for the 2019 Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Award, nominated for the 2020 African Excellence Awards, 2019 Achievements Award, and the 2019 Excellence in Quality Award.

30 year old Nwaogu is an Acumen Fellow 2020 (West Africa), Halcyon Incubator Fellow 2019 (Washington DC), Westerwelle Fellow 2019 (Berlin), AfricanPLP Fellow 2019 (Cairo), and Yunus&Youth Global Fellow 2019 (New York).