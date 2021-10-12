Nigerian-American to empower female entrepreneurs with $3500 grant

Nancy Aragbaye, a Nigerian-American business development expert is set to support Nigerian female entrepreneurs with a sum of $3500 (N1.4 million) and training programs.

“Some selected businesses will receive $3500 (N1.4 million) both as seed grant and as business mentoring/ coaching,” she said.

As a Nigerian-American, desperate to find solutions to support women in her community, Aragbaye developed the LeadHERship Expo, a leadership conference aimed at providing resources, training and education to catapult women between the ages of 18-40 into leadership roles in their career, business and entrepreneurial endeavours.

The expo was born out of a vision to return home in 2020 and empower the women in her home country — Nigeria.

Aragbaye said far too often, the power of a woman is overlooked. Women, according to her, are not seen as change agents who are capable of creating solutions that drive change, adding that the conference is strategically positioned to change that narrative and help women use their voices and discover their creative geniuses.

“I know the strength we as women possess, and the impact Strategic Solutions (a US based business development firm) has made in the community is a reflection of what happens when you allow women to lead,” she said.

Through this Expo, she plans to empower over 2,000 Nigerian residents via entrepreneurial seed grants, non profit grants, community development and educational support.

The event will directly impact women, girls, children and businesses in Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos State for this maiden edition, the lead coordinator said.

The premiere edition of LeadHERship Expo will host smart and ambitious women across the country who are passionate about social impact and self-development On 18 October, 2021, virtually.

BusinessDay learnt that to participate requires being smart, ambitious, a woman both in the corporate and business world, a female undergraduate in her semi-final or final year, and a woman just ready to make social impact through business ownership.

While attendance is free, Aragbaye believes she is on a path to launching a global movement for change, visibility and social impact through the LeadHERship Expo by leveraging the outstanding line-up of growth resources and opportunities for both female business owners and corporate entrepreneurs.

“Attendance is 100 percent free and qualified businesses will be given grants for their businesses,” she said.