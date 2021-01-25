Ngozi Ikemefuna: Passionate about making memorable events for clients

Like the mother hen, completely immersed in the affairs of her chick, Ngozi Ikemefuna once desired a complete immersion in the life of her growing kids. But along the line, she was inspired to become an entrepreneur.

Interestingly, Ikemefuna’s love for art made it natural for her to realize her dream in a craft that allows her to express her artistic instinct.

Today, she is the founder of a fast-rising party store, event planning, and balloon decorations outlet – Zigis Confetti.

“Like most mothers, my priority was my kids. I wanted to engage in a venture that’ll give me the flexibility to raise my kids the way I wanted,” she says.

“In 2018, I came across balloon art. I fell in love with it and decided to explore the many possibilities of using balloons and their various unique colours for space styling. Coming from someone who loves art like me – balloons allow you to create art,” she discloses.

She kick-started the business in 2015 and since then it has grown steadily. She got her first clients by planning her niece’s sweet 16 birthday and a friend’s baby shower which were a huge success.

To further broaden her capacity on the balloons and their uses as well as on event planning, the young entrepreneur had to take up training with different institutions. Now, she has mastered the art of turning any space into a colourful ambiance using balloons.

“It’s interesting to note that our brand has been able to bring glam to several occasions and events using balloons,” she explains.

Ngozi’s infectious love for balloon decorations and creativity has distinguished her in the industry.

She discloses that her fulfillment stems from the fact that her eye for details has helped her maintain excellent customer satisfaction that has earned the business several referrals and repeated business experiences.

Speaking on her brand offering, she says her business provides jaw-dropping balloon decoration services as well as supplies of party favours, giftboxes, balloons, balloon accessories with hopes to introduce flowers soon.

She notes that consistency, creativity, and exceeding clients’ expectations have helped the business grow steadily since it commenced operation.

“Creating new ideas, memorable experiences, prompt delivery, and being on top of your game are factors to consider,” she notes.

Disclosing further on what has made her thrive amidst stiff competition in the balloon craft space, the young entrepreneur explained that passion, ability to create distinct art prowess, and courage to try new colours have set her apart in the industry.

Similarly, she states that forming synergies, constantly thinking out of the box and continuous learning as well as meeting and exceeding client’s expectation has helped the business scale.

Sharing on her achievements since inception, she says the business has grown beyond its expectations as its customer base has grown steadily.

“Now, we have clients both within and out of Lagos. We have also partnered with foreign balloon brands and are looking forward to launching our brand soon,” she says.

“We have also been privileged to execute jobs successfully for both individuals and corporate organizations who can always connect with us on Instagram @zigis_confetti @balloons_by_zigis, ” she adds.

Speaking on some of the business challenges, she notes that constant learning about balloons can be quite difficult.

Also, she notes that the FX volatility and high freight and clearing costs are challenges facing the business.

On how the business was impacted by the pandemic and #EndSars protest as the event industry was badly hit, she says her business was negatively impacted

“Our store was one of the many vandalised by hoodlums. We lost a whole lot of goods, accessories, furniture and many other items. It was a tough moment for us but like true entrepreneurs, we had to rise beyond the eventuality,” she says.

On her advice to other entrepreneurs, she says “keep pushing. Never give up. Follow your dreams and passion.”

“Always strive for perfection. Align yourself with a mentor, get training and remember, success is a calculated attempt,” she adds.