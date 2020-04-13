NECA partners Redwood Consulting for free online entrepreneurship training

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in partnership with Redwood Consulting Limited is offering its NECApreneur entrepreneurship courses free of charge for a period of six weeks, beginning from April 2020 to June 2020.

This comes as a part of the organisation’s contribution to boosting economic and capacity development by supporting access to online education for Nigerians, who have been mandated to stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a press statement, Timothy Olawale, director general, NECA, stated that due to the happenings in the environment, people needed to be kept busy and should fully utilise this period for self-development purposes, adding that the courses had been made complimentary in order to encourage participation.

“Although our entrepreneurial courses are paid, we have decided to open them for free to the general public during this period. Since most people are at home and have extra hours, why not help them put the hours to good use by providing relevant trainings such that at the end of this COVID-19 pandemic, they will be armed with skills to help them get prepared for times ahead,” Olawale said.

The NECAPreneur programme is an e-solution aimed at providing an easily accessible opportunity for the people to develop their entrepreneurial skills and as such contribute to national development. The programme was launched as part of NECA’s mission to influence economic and socio-labour policies in order to create a favourable business environment.

The opportunity comes with a wide variety of online courses suitable for entrepreneurs at different stages of their business which have been made available on NECA’s official website. Some of the topics to be treated include: How anyone can start a business, market knowledge, logistics & operations and many more.

Hannah Oyebanjo, managing director, Redwood Consulting Limited, said the organization hoped people would take advantage of the free training and prepare themselves for the uncertain times ahead after COVID-19 pandemic.

NECA is a business membership organisation (BMO) that provides a platform for private sector employers to interact with other stakeholders to promote a harmonious business environment resulting in productivity and prosperity for everyone’s benefit.

Gbemi Faminu