Modupe Oyetoso awarded Youth Agripreneur of the Year

Modupe Oyetoso, founder and chief executive officer, Anchor Smartfarm Limited has been awarded the Youth Agripreneur of the Year in 2021 by the Oyo State government.

In an award night, Oyetoso and other agripreneurs were awarded for delivering product value to the market, displaying outstanding leadership, and making a significant contribution to the development of the agricultural sector while impacting the livelihoods of the citizenry of the state.

Speaking on the award, Oyetoso said it is one of the most significant events in her entrepreneurship journey.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde’s concern for the development of agriculture in Oyo state is well known, and we are honoured to be working in such an enabling environment,” she said.

She appreciated the Oyo State government for recognising Anchor Smartfarm Limited and bestowing her with the Youth Agripreneur award.

Oyetoso also appreciated Debo Akande, director-general of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency, and his team for the recognition.

She dedicated the award to the entire team at Anchor Smartfarm Limited, while stressing that the country still has a long way to go in attaining self-sufficiency in food production.

She noted that will continued support from the government just like what Oyo State is currently doing to encourage agripreneurs, the country in no time will attain food security.

Debo Akande, director-general of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), during the summit said that the Makinde administration has set out an economic regeneration vision for Oyo that is hinged on harnessing the natural economic comparative advantage and underpinned by the development of agribusiness-enabling infrastructure and human capacity development.

He maintained that the government will continue to demonstrate iron-cast determination to implement proactive, business-friendly policies to ensure an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

“For us in Oyo State, we will leverage our agricultural comparative advantage, energetic youths, talented workforce, and strategic location as a pathway to millions of consumers in domestic and regional markets to become Sub-Saharan Africa’s number one Agribusiness Hub.