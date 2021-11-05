Meet Yejide Owootomo, one of Nigeria’s pioneer gift store CEO

Yejide Owootomo did not at inception set out to be a full-time entrepreneur as she had a flourishing career first in the private sector before joining the public sector where she worked for over seven years.

However, despite rising to an enviable position in both the private and public sectors, she did not lose grip of her original passion.

In 2017, she took the bold step to resign from her high-paying job to focus on her brand, “Yebash Gifts N All.”

Armed with a degree in Marketing and Philosophy, one could have foreseen from the beginning that she was heading for the stars and would give competitors a hard time.

Currently, Yebash Gift N All is now nearing almost a decade in the gifting business. The idea according to her, all started from selling from the trunk of her car at leisure time and particularly on weekends as she was still formally employed then.

With a befitting store at Thomas Olaniyan Plaza, Anthony, Lagos, Yebash caters to her clients far and near.

Her services include; gifts store, sourcing, branding, personalisation, and distribution management.

One thing that stands Yejide out from other players in the gift business is the quality, price and other options available to her loyal and prospective customers.

Also, the ability to work with the customer’s budget is one of the rarest qualities obviously lacking in today’s gift business and Yebash is perfectly filling that gap.

The philosopher-turned-entrepreneur sells gift items mostly imported from the United Kingdom (UK), China, and Turkey among others. She has been to these countries to establish business contacts with different manufacturers and has direct access to source both unique selective gift items.

Aside from selling, Yejide also handles the distribution of gifts at weddings, birthdays, and corporate events.

She was the co-promoter of the first gift exhibition in Nigeria tagged “Premium Gifts Expo” which had over 50 vendors locally and three international brands under one roof showcasing their items.

Her clients include Lumos, Tigernut Republic, Seven Energy, Greenbelt Tropical Environs, SIAO, Bemil Security, a bucket of retail clients, third-party clients which she supports backend and government agencies and parastatals.

Meanwhile, she has not left the financial services sector as she remains a major player to date. Clients can get off-the-shelf gifts, avant-garde and others produced to specification from Yebash.