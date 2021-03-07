Meet Precious Yeesuf, leading female creative director at Rage Media

In an industry largely dominated by men, Precious Yeesuf, Nigeria’s foremost creative director at Rage Media, is challenging stereotypes and daily redefining the creative space in Nigeria. Kicking off her journey some years ago as a young graphics and motion designer, just after her NYSC, it immediately dawned on her, the weight of responsibilities on her shoulders. It has been a long time since then, and even though the journey has not been easy, she has grown from riding the waves to creating hers.

One day at a time, one project at a time, and one successful brand at a time; she has diligently worked her way up the ladder, and now occupies one of the hottest and most coveted seats in Nigeria’s creative industry as the creative director at Rage Media Global; one of the fastest rising integrated communications agencies in Nigeria.

Precious Yeesuf has on multiple occasions thrown her hat in the ring when it comes to creating highly professional, reliable and sustainable brands. This, she does with commendable excellence and the deftest of creative touches. Precious, who is aptly, the lead visual designer at Rage Media, has over the years, created several brands and helped brands develop and maintain an unmistakable brand voice and creative outlook. Her works has helped brands attain sustainable growth and unique brand identity. An exceptional, professional and competent visual communicator, she is one of the best you wll find in such a fast-paced, male-dominated field.

Read Also: More support required as women occupy 6.7% of elected positions in Nigeria

When asked how it has been leading a male-dominated team, this is what she had to say: “It has been very interesting working and leading a male-dominated team. I’m glad there are no gender biases here at Rage Media, thanks to George Omoraro, the founder. In leading a team, I find it’s best to lead by example, learning as much as I can, and as fast as I can. Also, showing competence and confidence in tasks handled encourages the team members to do likewise. I have to be assertive in stating opinions that matter, sharing ideas and expressing preferences when projects are delegated’’.

Speaking with George Omoraro, point man at the fastest growing advertising agency in Nigeria, he mentioned that, “Precious has exemplary worth ethics and she ensures that our clients are satisfied at all times”. He also encouraged women to emulate ladies like Precious instead of being misled by popular anomalies on social media today.

By no means, is she complacent as she is already working towards obtaining further studies and degrees in Graphic Design, as she aims to continue to leverage her creative skills to execute innovative projects for great marketing strategies. She also aims to become a consultant in graphic design. Now and again, she tells up and coming graphics designers to turn their passion into a long-term, successful career. However, she is always quick to chip in that it takes more than ambition and talent to do that. It takes a process of humble learning, consistent studying, and constant practice.

According to her, balancing creativity with career planning and business management is a crucial art for graphic designers – and one that can take time to master. Whilst you can only learn some things through experience, there is no reason anyone should not benefit from expert advice of those who have gone ahead, she said. Other quick tips that will benefit anyone in the general creative space, according to her, include: mastering the most relevant software in your space; seeking inspiration (not imitation); being aware of trends, but be you; keep it simple; always aspire to achieve the best execution and say yes to helpful resources.

On meeting her, you will be blown away by the intellect, tact, and eloquence of Precious – a true beauty and brain. It will also leave you with little wonder, as to why the brands handled by Rage Media always have superb visual content. With someone like Precious Yeesuf at the helm of affairs at Rage Media’s visual content department, it is almost unimaginable, the heights partner brands can attain through visual, and motion content.