Meet Chukwuemeka Orukwowu, a phenomenal social entrepreneur

Chukwuemeka Orukwowu is a man of many parts. He is an exceptional social entrepreneur making a tangible difference in improving lives and impacting communities.

Orukwowu, a graduate of banking and finance from the University of Port-Harcourt is known for his strides in social entrepreneurship, community building talents and digital innovation strategies.

He currently serves as the impact officer of Global Shapers, Port-Harcourt Hub – an initiative of the World Economic Forum, and the founder of Audacious Agenda Youth Network – a leadership platform that advances future shaping conversations for young Africans and empowers youths in entrepreneurship.

His inspiration for impact and success motivated him into the non-profit sector. “I am a man on a journey to impact my world positively; I see every achievement as a stepping stone for the next big goal,” he says.

He has established a strong track record in leading transformational social change, and promoting the Pan-African movement for greater Africa.

According to him, Africa’s young are the key stakeholders in its development and should be giving the needed support to kick-start the process.

“Through the mobilization of strategic efforts in human capital development, improved access to digital civilization, education and health opportunities, as well as good policy instruments, Africa can equip its youths to drive economic recovery post pandemic,” he says.

“This is the generation where young people will lead digitalization mandates in various African economies by expanding the frontiers of entrepreneurship and innovation in developing countries,” he notes.

Through his non-profit, over 200 African youths have been trained on personal branding by hosting WhatsApp master class and five transformational webinars that featured 15+ guest speakers for free.

This year, he plans to impact youths on public speaking by conducting tours, executive coaching and strategic consulting that cuts across various sectors of the economy.

Currently, he has launched the African Rising Beacons (ARB)– a Pan- African youth project that brings together and showcases the creative, impact solutions championed by young people across the continent.

He explains that the purpose of ARB is to serve as the middle point between youth-led innovation and design thinking for the next generation.

The 24-year old social entrepreneur says he was inspired most by Tony Elumelu – chairman of UBA Group and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

According to him, Tony Elumelu is his most inspired leader for providing him the opportunity to serve as a Campus Ambassador for United Bank for Africa in 2017 while still an undergraduate.

He explains that the experience changed his life and forges him on the part of social entrepreneurship. “It was through this undergraduate role that I learned and began to apply certain core values that enrished me today.”

“I am excited about the aspirations I have developed by learning and following the footsteps of Tony Elumelu,” he recalls.

He adds that Akinwunmi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general, World Trade Organization; Mo Ibrahim and Bishop David Oyedepo are transformational leaders that also inspired him.

Responding to questions on the setback he has experienced, he says the ability to overcome self-doubt and impostor syndrome was the setback he had experienced in the early years of his business. He regularly speaks to trusted people and listens to inspirational teachings to overcome this challenge.

He notes that cultivating a closer relationship with God and avoiding getting emotionally entangled too early were the best piece of advice he had ever received.

Speaking on some of the secrets behind his career milestone having worked across sectors, he says his wins are more inclined to social impact and data than anything else.

On his advice to other social entrepreneurs, he says press for the mark that is ahead. Follow dreams with precision and focus.” “Aim for the top. Opportunity favors the brave,” he advised.