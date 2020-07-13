Leverage opportunities in tech to survive pandemic, expert urges youths

As Nigerians continue to feel the economic string of COVID-19 pandemic, an expert has urged unemployed youths to leverage opportunities in technology to survive the difficult moment.

Wumi Oghoetuoma, chief executive officer, Crown Interactive, a Lagos based software solution company, who gave the advice to young Nigerians, also urged the government to provide adequate support to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to survive the economic fallout of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has affected the livelihoods of many Nigerians. Our unemployment rate has been predicted to rise 33.6percent in 2020 – that is 39.4 million Nigerians,” Oghoetuoma said.

“While supporting MSMEs is a major part of what we do, here at CICOD, we are also committed to providing young people with viable job opportunities so that we can begin to provide real solutions for youth unemployment,” she said.

Speaking more about its unique offering to empower Nigerian youths, she said her organisation through its affiliate programme – Independent CICOD Executives (ICE)- will provide extensive training to youths about the organisation’s products to enable them source and onboard customers on their own while receiving a commission.

“This is a job opportunity that allows you to maintain your relative independence as an affiliate and still bring in some money for your household,” she said.

“As an ICE, you aren’t just another sales channel or representative for us as a firm. You become part of the larger CICOD team, working within a network of people dedicated to improving the output and efficiency of MSMEs,” she further said.

She added that as the organisation cultivates these affiliate partnerships to create thousands of jobs amidst an unemployment crisis.

Oghoetuoma noted that the organisation also provides the marketing, sales, and support services for the products that the youths joining its network will sell.

“It’s good news for the MSMEs that the youth will be bringing on board. Because of them, these MSMEs will have access to the CICOD suite of tools, helping them manage their businesses more efficiently and effectively in this digital age”

“There’s no joining fee, and as long as you have a bank account and a referee, you’re good to go. Come and join the CICOD community,” she advised.