How Temilade grew Space Specifics into a luxury brand

Temilade Adebisi is one of the very few persons who discovered their passion quite early.

Although, she has to give some credit to her accounting background. Her passion, however, lies in interior design. Her creative prowess at turning dull spaces into the desired haven has brought her before the high and mighty in society.

Temilade’s passion, creativity, and diligence promoted her to establish a thriving business – Space Specifics which debuted in 2012.

Shedding light on how the journey began for her, Temilade explained that her passion for designs and creativity made her venture into entrepreneurship immediately after her university education.

She explained that her attempt at business all started with making and selling beads on campus. She also got involved in network marketing to make ends meet.

“After my University, I knew I wanted to do something related to decorating homes. So, I went to a popular curtain and bedsheet maker back then in Ibadan and started my apprenticeship journey with him.

“That experience made me learn the rudiment of making curtains, bedsheets, throw pillows, sourcing materials, sowing, and others,” she said.

Temilade, who believes so much in being grounded and starting any venture well, added that her quest to further hone her skills, become better positioned in the industry, led her to enroll in a prestigious interior design school in Lagos as well as do another online course with a UK based design School.

Over the years, Temilade has become a better version of herself with a new baby added to her list of subsidiary brands named Furniture and Co.

“At Space Specifics, we offer interior design services, space planning, projects and renovation, window treatments, bespoke furniture,” she said while speaking on her brand offering.

“Our new addition, Furniture, and Co, is always a place to be for those looking for easy-made office furniture. We believe so much in quality and as such attract premium clients,” she added.

On what makes her brand highly sought, the entrepreneur says her brand over the years has positioned itself in the mind of clients as a brand that creates beautiful and elegant spaces with timely delivery.

Highlighting some of her success secrets in years. She stated that putting God first in all things, constant teaching from Bishop David Oyedepo, tenacity, and consistency among others are major factors that have helped her become who she is today.

Explaining her brand’s significant achievements since inception, Temilade notes that there has been a lot of achievement over the years. She says she has provided services for a top residential apartment all over Nigeria and has quite a number of multinational companies as clients, as well as loads of startup companies.

On her advice to entrepreneurs in Nigeria today, she said: “The journey is not easy, there will be times when you want to give up, but know that giving up is not an option, rise up and start again. Keep pushing. Be consistent and constantly improve your skills and your brand.”