How Omohnigho is redefining hair, beauty business

At a time when her mates were grappling with what to make out of life, Omohnigho Okeke had her eyes set on her passion for hair and beauty products.

As a beauty and hair specialist, her make-up and styles have become highly sought-after even beyond Nigeria.

Through hard work, persistence, and creative prowess, she founded HairbyOmoh Beauty Ventures. A brand she says evolved about eight years ago.

Sharing insight on how it all began, the young entrepreneur says “I have always been passionate about anything fashion and beauty related, especially makeup and hairstyling.”

“Whilst growing as a young girl, I observed from several movies and TV shows that celebrities always looked glamorous because they could change their hairstyles in different ways.

“Even before I thought of starting my own hair and beauty brand, I was about looking my best version. I adorned myself with different hairstyles and looks,” she explains.

“Interestingly, my appearance caught attention several times. People would always ask where I got my hair extensions from and how I styled it,” she adds.

After several commendations from family and friends on her appearance, the young entrepreneur decided to turn her hobby into a career.

Today, her brand offering provides premium hair extensions, custom-made wigs as well as offer bespoke salon services.

On how she made a successful inroad into the beauty industry amidst market competition Omonigho says the market is not as saturated as it was eight years ago when she started.

However, as at the time I started, I tried as much as possible not to compare or directly compete, she says.

“I saw a gap that needed to be filled in the luxury market space and I took advantage of it. I settled in that space and directed my energy, targeting clients who could appreciate our services,” she explains.

“That same niche space today has become mainstream, as more ladies are able to afford the premium price for value and quality which is the standard I have always maintained,” she adds.

On her success secrets, the beauty expert asserts, “I have had the privilege of starting small and overtime growing with experience to my credit. Hence, I always advise fellow entrepreneurs to do the same.

“Growth is vital in both motivating you to keep up and improve. But you must be eager for growth and willing to learn. Never let that hunger wither no matter how successful you think you are,” she says.

Sharing thoughts on her significant achievements since inception, Omohnigho says her impact on the lives of those around her is what she celebrates.

Currently, the business has six full-time employees as it continues to expand its operations.

“You can’t imagine the joy they feel as they are actually able to buy hair products from their homeland. Nigeria is becoming a leader in fashion and styling. Hair is a major part of this advancement and I am proud to be part of it,” she adds.