How Babalola built DJBTV into a global brand

Babalola Idowu Olumide has disclosed how he developed DJBTV, an indigenous media into a global one, renowned for African music, entertainment news, movies, sports and motivational content.

This is also as Olumide advised aspiring entrepreneurs to have vision and to dream big when setting off on the entrepreneurship trail.

It is possible to build local startups into global brands, he avowed, citing as an example his mobile phone-based start-up that metamorphosed into a globally recognised limited liability company.

According to Babalola Idowu Olumide popularly known as Datjoblessboi, “It was not an easy task, but with unflagging zeal, focus, discipline, fervent prayers and everyday improvements, here we are today, DJB Media and Digital TV Broadcast Limited is a global brand, recognised internationally.”

Recounting how his journey into media entrepreneurship began, Olumide avowed that the odyssey wasn’t an easy ride for him.

“In 2010 when I delved into media I failed woefully because all I had then was passion, I did not have a vision, and that wasn’t enough,” he stated.

He continued: “I started the media business in the university after I lost my sponsor to a chronic health disease. But it wasn’t until 2013 that I carved a niche for myself when I developed a business plan. From then, I put in a lot of hard work, sleepless nights, and constant effort to rewrite the future for my brand projection.”

The early years too, according to him, were fraught with some challenges including difficulty in finding the right people to work with, lack of mentorship and inadequate finances.

His unrelenting effort paid off, culminating in the founding of a premium digital media, of which its popular subsidiary DJBTV (also known as Datjoblessboi TV) is now renowned for African music, entertainment news, movies, sports and motivational content.

“We have been operating with strategic media and communications approach digitally on both online and offline platforms such as the internet, TV, radio, print media and so on,” he explained.

Babalola Idowu Olumide’s media entrepreneurship acumen has been widely acclaimed as attested to by several awards and mentions in prestigious lists, including the Nigeria Youths Excellence Award, StarsOfNaija awards, SME 100 Africa 25 Under 25, Nigeria Hype Awards and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List amongst others. He was recently honoured at the just concluded Extraordinary Females Awards where he was recognised as a social entrepreneur.

On what makes DJBTV tick, he said: “Our media brand stands out as a result of our approach to how we deliver our services; we always make sure our clients get world-class value for their desired services.”