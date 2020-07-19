GMYT’s CEO, Kelechi announces Scholarships, advocates Women’s Empowerment in Fashion Industry

Kelechi Oghene, the executive director of GMYT Fashion Academy and the CEO of GMYT African Humanitarian Awards has announced over a dozen scholarships into the prestigious fashion academy in a bid to empower women and youths, and give back to society.

Kelechi, who also founded the GMYT Foundation has trained over 500 women and youths to be Fashion designers, announced the scholarships on the occasion of her birthday.

“Today, as I celebrate a new year, looking back at what I have been able to achieve, I feel proud and still have the urge to do more and God’s willing, I will get there,” Kelechi said

She further said, “In a bit to celebrate my birthday, we are giving out 20 scholarships because now more than ever, we need to adopt the habit of giving back to the society so that the world we live in can become a better place.”

The GMYT Fashion Academy which would train the score of women and young Nigerians for free, metamorphosed from a boutique Kelechi established 15 years ago. The brand is a globally recognized fashion academy known for creating solutions for women, girls and youth through skill acquisition in Fashion

The academy has trained over 500 women and youths; put them in line for business, and as a result, received numerous awards including 2018 Outstanding Leadership Award of Excellence for Outstanding Fashion School of The Year.

Kelechi said her greatest ambition is keeping with her commitment to eradicating poverty by training and empowering women with the necessary skill-set to thrive and become financially independent thereby reducing the violence women suffer like domestic abuse, rape and other vices.

This also led her to found the GMYT Foundation, a non-governmental organization with a focus on women and youths.

“I took it upon myself together with my team to reduce the suffering in our society by conducting free entrepreneurial sessions, seminars, workshops and scholarships for women and youth’s worth over 200 million naira,” she said.

Kelechi has organized the SME’s Scheme to support and encourage women and youths with brilliant ideas and so far, has given millions of naira to support them.

“This is my vision, to create millions of entrepreneurs who will become great ambassadors and tomorrow’s leaders as I have always preached and done over the years,” said Kelechi. “And so, you will agree with me from the ongoing pandemic that we need it now more than ever.”

The GMYT African Humanitarian Awards & Fashion Show, which is an award ceremony that recognizes and celebrates like-minded philanthropists making a positive impact on society, is also the creation of the fashion industry guru.