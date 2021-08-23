EZ37 Solutions offers free webinar on running a successful coaching business

EZ37 Solutions Limited a consulting firm focused on coaching, training & development is set to host another edition of its life and career coaching webinar to deepen participant’s skills in running a sustainable coaching business.

The event themed ‘Running a Sustainable Coaching Business’ is scheduled to be held on Thursday 26 August 2021.

The event will be facilitated by Jass Malany, council of ambassadors, ICF Foundation, and Abigail Isokpan, executive and leadership coach.

Malany is a professional certified coach and the Past President of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Singapore Chapter. She is the founder and CEO of Elevated Leadership by Jass Malaney where she has delivered over 4000 hours of executive coaching to C Suite business executives in organizations such as UNICEF, Loreal, Barclays, and American Express.

Isokpan is also a professional certified coach and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development UK. She is also a Managing Partner at ILCS Coach Training.

As an HR & Business Leader with over two decades’ experience.

Read also: Do it afraid: Omilola Oshikoya discusses fear, discipline, success at 30-Day excellence webinar

Isokpan supports executives to leverage their leadership strengths for positive impact and motivates youths to realize their potential through entrepreneurship.

In line with the theme, the webinar will provide a guideline in running a successful coaching business and will offer three key takeaways. These include understanding what makes a coaching business sustainable, discovering strategies to build long-term client relationships and practical ways to position a coaching business for success.

Interested participants are advised to register via this link http://www.ez37solutions.org/webinar/

EZ37 Solutions Limited is a consulting firm that provides resolutions in human resources, coaching, training & development, capital solutions, business planning &advisory, and government solutions.

Incorporated in 2009, the company specializes in coaching, mentoring, and coaching certification, developing talent, recruitment and selection, background verification, business consulting, and capital solutions.