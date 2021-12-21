Entrepreneur launches a book to inspire young girls on chosen career

Adebola Williams, a Nigerian media entrepreneur, political consultant who is Group CEO of Red Media has launched a book entitled – African Power Girls to inspire the young girls seeking encouragement to follow their purpose, thrive in their chosen careers, and fulfill their mission.

The book summarises stories of victorious women dating back to the 1900s. The amazing stories captured by the author showcase the strength, freedom, challenges, and victory of spotlighted female legends.

“Narratives deeply entrenched in misogyny and chauvinism, strategically targeted at disempowering and relegating women have long been promoted in many societies in Africa,” said Adebola Williams, while speaking on the purpose of the book. “The continent needs to remember and be inspired by the stories of trailblazers. We must impress it upon the girl child that being female is not a disability; neither is it a disadvantage. Being a woman is a strength, a badge of honour to be worn with pride,” he added.

Held at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event saw over 120 secondary school students engage with some of the leading personalities present and also included several interesting book reading sessions.

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, charged attendees to remember that they are special, emulate the spotlighted ‘African Power Girls’ and strive to make a difference in whatever fields they choose.

In her keynote address, the Executive Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Ajoritsedere Awosika, urged the students to treat mistakes as stepping stones to success. She further drove home the importance of commitment and hard work, citing them as key components to living impactful lives that posterity will remember.

African Power Girls features international icons like Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Efua Theodora Sutherland (Ghana), Wangari Mathai (Kenya), Miriam Makeba (South Africa), Huda Sha’arawi (Egypt), Nike Davies, Grace Alile Williams (Nigeria), and many more inspirational figures.

Some of the guests who graced the occasion include Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited; Kadaria Ahmed,CEO, RadioNow; Ebuka Obi-UchenduRubbin’ Minds host among other celebrities.