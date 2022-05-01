Encounter with Mary, CEO of Ebony Catering Services

Introduction

The Nigerian economy as it is currently run faces all manner of challenges from unstable electric power supply, decrepit infrastructure of bad roads, multiple taxation, high interest rate as well as low purchasing power of the customers .

When it comes to the food industry, the ever escalating prices of sundry raw materials, worsened by the insecurity incubus have made making profits from the ventures an uphill task!

All these have informed one’s decision to interact with practitioners in the small and medium enterprises (SME) to wear their shoes and understand how they make their way through the chequered paths in the industry.

The aim of course, is to highlight the challenges they face, how they battle such, their marketing strategies, their training programs and their plans for the future. Their responses should inform our policy makers in the decisions they make because those engaged in SMEs are fellow Nigerians too, whose voices those in government should listen to.

All these and more informed my choice of the subject of this discourse.

Let us meet with you briefly- your profile- names, educational background, working experience?

I am Ige Mary Awotubo (Mrs). I am the Chief Executive of Ebony Cakes and Catering Services. I hold a Diploma in Computer Studies and I had worked in the defunct Dunlop Nigeria Plc and DellicElectrical Contracting Company before I ventured into cake making.

What gave you the inspiration to start Ebony Catering Services; when and where?

Personally, I love cooking and I always like trying new recipes, especially when I am alone at home. So I was inspired by having feelings for people during the COVID-19 Pandemic when I discovered that the major factor of existence was food. This realization made me to go fully into food business, especially cake baking. I started gaining experience at my apartment at AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

What were your initial challenges and how did you overcome them?

The major challenge I had at first was how to get tools, and equipment for the business. Through the help of friends and members of my family and with my own determination, I started buying them one by one. Now, I have good, standard and modern equipment.

How do you source your raw materials and from where?

I use local materials sourced from the commodity market.

What is the response from your customers?

People have been making good comments about our products. Our customers really appreciate our products by giving us referrals to other customers. Such comments like “Wow, this is too nice”. “This food is tasty”. I love what we gave out and people who have tasted our cakes and food also love it.

What are your marketing gimmicks and how effective have they been?

In actual fact aside from marketing on social media by advertising our products on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the main secret is that our products and services speak for themselves.

Once you order one and taste it, you will come back for more and also refer others to patronize us.

What are your training programs like both the ones you attended and those you train in?

At Ebony Cakes and Catering Services, we train people in batches. There are three categories: Beginner Class: 3 spend months. The Intermediate Class also has to attend for three months and, the Advance Class: spend only 2 Weeks. We impart requisite knowledge that can make our trainees excel. We provide quality training for the trainees.

How do you cope with electric power supply, water supply and taxes?

The issue of electricity is a great concern in this country. It is a great impediment to business development and has been hampering the economic development of this country.

Ebony Cakes and Catering Services is not spared. We spend a lot on power generation, as we buy fuel and diesel to generate power. We spend a lot on electricity for our business.

Multiple taxations is also another issue that government needs to address. This discourages small businesses like ours. There should be a policy to eradicate multiple taxes. Federal, state and local government taxes should be harmonised. They should streamline the tax policies to eradicate multiple taxations.

What do you want the government to do for you – in terms of access to funds, stable power supply and ease of doing business?

Government can be of great help by providing access to funds. Government can ease access to funds from financial institutions, especially banks’ at an interest-free rate or very low-interest rates.

Government should work on improving the power supply and other infrastructure such as roads. If these are enhanced, small and medium businesses such as Ebony Cakes and Catering Services will not only survive but grow.

What is your piece of advice to the younger generation of girls?

My piece of advice to the young girls is to be self-dependent and engage themselves in reasonable business that will help our society.

What more do you want to add about your business?

I want to add more value, good branding and packaging so as to promote the brand more.

How do you relax?

I relax by going on vacation.

Conclusion:

From all the above-stated, it has become imperative for avenues to be provided for entrepreneurs who are involved in the small and medium scale enterprises by the relevant government agencies. One would urge other states to take a cue from the Lagos State government for instituting the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

With such in place and working closely with the media, especially those with focus on the business sector, it would be possible to identify more of the Ige Marys. They certainly need more training in the fields they decide to venture into; understand the nitty-gritty and get easier access to funds to take their businesses to a higher level.