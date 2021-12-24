Emmviron unveils Business Accelerator Programme for MSMEs

Hundreds of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria will benefit immensely from the one-month Business Accelerator Programme being hosted by Emmviron Business Institute, a Lagos-based outfit.

In a statement, Emmanuel Oluwagbemi, executive director of the brand, said that the accelerator programme set to commence in January 2022 is designed to help business leaders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, founders and professionals learn how to run a viable venture, build team, access finance and scale their business significantly.

“It’s a one-month virtual business programme scheduled to hold on weekends and the course curriculum contains the right knowledge business owners need to scale their business real big in the market space,” he said while speaking on how the accelerator programme will run.

“During the program, participants will have the opportunity to learn business planning and development, sales and marketing, as well as connecting and growing their network of professionals.”

Speaking about the brand, Oluwagbemi noted that Emmviron Business Institute was established to tackle the overwhelming deficiencies and challenges that are prevalent in the business world.

“We combine our deep industry and process expertise with creative skills and validated solutions. We help businesses achieve expectations through our services and we are working towards changing the business narrative in Africa through our learning program for CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Founders and Professionals.”

He further said the institute’s goal is to make it easy for key stakeholders, management, executives, business owners and others to make use of data analytics and the right business knowledge to harness their business potentials and find new opportunities.

He added that the outcome will “result in smarter business decisions, more efficient operations, profitability, and happier customers.”

Speaking on how interested individuals or organisations can be a part of the programme, he urged them to visit institute.emmviron.com to access the course brochure as well as enroll to be part of the January cohort.