Dangote cement produces new millionaire entrepreneurs

Dangote Cement Plc has produced ten millionaires through its Dangote Cement Promo Millionaires Club season 2 promo.

The ongoing promo which started July 15, 2020, will run for 16 weeks, and 1,000 Nigerians are expected to win a star prize of one million naira each, among other prizes which include: tricycles, refrigerators, television sets, generators, Goodies packs, smaller monetary prizes and airtime.

National Sales Director, Dangote cement Plc. Adeyemi Fajobi, while welcoming the new winners into the millionaires club, said the new entrepreneurs will support the economy and create more jobs for the country.

“To help ginger the economy affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Dangote Cement Plc has injected new entrepreneurs into the Nigerian economy.

Dangote Cement is poised to create 1,000 millionaires cum entrepreneurs that will support the economy through job creation”.

Funmi Sanni, Marketing Director, Dangote cement Plc, said the Dangote Group will not relent in its effort to boost the Nigerian economy.

She said President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is determined to support government efforts in job creation through massive support for small and medium scale businesses in the country.

Amos Fadare, a beneficiary, described his winning as “a dream come through.”

“I have been using other cement brands for some time now, but because of the promo, I decided to buy trucks of Dangote cement before I luckily won. I want to thank Alhaji Aliko Dangote for given us this opportunity. I also want to urge Nigerians to buy Dangote Cement. This is real. My wife also won. I am a building engineer and my wife is a cement retailer”.

Duni Fadare said “I have been a distributor with Dangote Cement for about six years. I also mold blocks. I found some of the winning cards in my block industry. I found others through the reconstruction work we are doing at home. Last year I tried but I didn’t win but this year God has` decided to make it possible. I was discussing with someone earlier and I told him that this year I will win, and that God will make it possible. It’s like I saw it coming,” she said.