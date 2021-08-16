CreditPRO wins Small Business Lender of the Year award in Nigeria

CreditPRO Business Support Services Limited, an SME-focused money lender based in Lagos has emerged as the 2021 winner of the best ‘Small Business Lender of the Year’ award in Nigeria.

The SME money-focused lender was awarded at the 2021 African Excellence Awards organised by the MEA Market, which is based in Staffordshire, United Kingdom.

“It is a big honor to be recognized by an international award body like MEA Market. For us, it is a confirmation that we are living our original purpose for starting the business about 2 years ago,” said Sola Adeyiga, founder and CEO of CreditPRO in a statement.

“Consistently providing customized working capital financing that is suited for small businesses has been a key success factor for CreditPRO,” Adeyiga said. “To drive home our value proposition, we have introduced a couple of fintech lending applications which aim to remove the complexity of lending to small and medium scale businesses,” he further said.

Read Also: CreditPRO emerges best SME Lender of the Year

“We hope to be able to deploy some of these innovations in some other sub-Saharan African countries in coming years,” he added.

The objective of the MEA award is to highlight and recognize the industry leaders from the varied sectors and specializations across the African continent.

According to the organizers, Africa is home to a plethora of businesses and enterprises that continue to thrive and excel despite the many issues that the current global situation has brought.

The awards are intended to showcase and cast a spotlight on the dedicated entrepreneurs and innovative professionals, whose work and determination have helped to drive Africa to be recognized as one of the leading places for national and international business.

Explaining the process followed in the final selection of the awardees, Kaven Cooper, the award coordinator said “Our independent judging panel took note of all supporting documentation provided and supplied via nominees.”

“Our dedicated research team was also on-hand to prepare case-files on behalf of nominees, via merit-orientated research into public domain sources. Awardees must be able to demonstrate expertise within their given field, as well as dedication to client service and satisfaction, and commitment to excellence and quality.”

The MEA award is the third award to be won by CreditPRO in its two years of operation.

In 2020, the organisation won the SME Money Lender of the year award organized by Delta Business School and Credit Business integrity of the year award conferred by the Institute of Credit Administration in Nigeria.