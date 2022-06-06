Cleantech entrepreneur Sandra Chukwudozie makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Nigerian Cleantech entrepreneur Sandra Chukwudozie has appeared on the 8th edition of Forbes’ 30 under 30 lists for 2022 alongside Elsa Majimbo and others.

According to Forbes Africa, “celebrating its eighth edition, the list this year features the best and the brightest, but importantly, the most resilient, who have taken the time to not only shine a light on the issues plaguing Africa’s growth in a pandemic era but also work towards shifting the narrative, one tiny, tenacious step at a time”.

Some notable names include, Founder and CEO of Salpha Energy Sandra Chukwudozie, Kenyan comedian, author, and social media star Elsa Majimbo, Nigerian designer, CEO of accessories brand TIMABEE INC Fatima Babakura, Founder and Film Producer Dammy Twitch.

Read also: RevolutionPlus boss listed in Forbes Africa ‘Undiscovered Series’

Reacting to the recognition, Sandra Chukwudozie said: “It is wonderful to see that Forbes Africa is recognising the diligence and devotion of these youthful people who are making a difference in their countries and on the continent as a whole. We need more empowering stories like this to assist with changing the story about the African continent”.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is a set of lists of people under 30 years old issued annually by Forbes magazine and some of its regional editions. The American lists recognize 600 business and industry figures, with 30 selected in twenty industries each. Asia and Europe also each have ten categories for a total of 300 each, while Africa has a single list of 30 people.