CareerLife Nigeria trains 100 graduates on overcoming interview phobia

CareerLife Nigeria has trained 100 graduates on tips to overcome interview phobia during the fifth edition of its Employability Fitness Programme.

The event was held recently in Lagos at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management House, Alausa, Ikeja, with 100 young graduates in attendance.

“This is a great step towards improving self-confidence,” said Ibukun Igbinosa, director of people at Bridge International Academics who was one of the trainers at the event.

The graduates were taken through a mock interview session by industry experts and HR professionals who gave them feedback on their performance and provided them with tips to excel in their chosen careers.

Beyond overcoming interview phobia, the industry experts advised the job seekers to be ready to evolve, learn and find creative ways of solving problems.

This alongside having transferrable skills and a good network will give them an edge in the career space, they noted.

They emphasised that job seekers should be intentional about building a network, as it holds countless opportunities for them.

They urged the job seekers to be self-aware and realise they are valuable. “The company needs them as much as they need the company.”

To further support the graduate participants find their feet in their careers, they were inducted into the CareerLife Nigeria community, to give them access to monthly mentorship sessions anchored by HR professionals.

The initiative, which had its first edition in 2019, was founded by Yewande Jinadu, founder of CareerLife Nigeria and a senior HR professional, who noticed how interview phobia prevented smart people from getting opportunities they were qualified for.

She shared an experience of a friend who was very smart and qualified for a role but missed the job opportunity because of interview phobia, this prompted her to kick start the Employability Fitness Programme.

The CareerLife Employability Fitness Program 5.0 was sponsored by PeopleHum, an AI-driven HR Technology company; refuelled by UAC’s Gala and Funtime coconut chips; and kept active with Nescafe’s coffee.