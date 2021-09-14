BCS to spend N46.9bn on youth empowerment in 5yrs

Edet Archibong, spokesman of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) has said that the organization has earmarked N46.9billion to empower youths in different fields within the next five years.

Archibong disclosed this during a press conference at the 8th Annual Convention of the Brotherhood All Youth Assembly (BAYA) in Calabar the state capital recently.

According to him, the BCS’ support to empower youths in the country is in line with God’s expectations and as vessels of self and societal development. “It is my desire that youths should look ultimately towards the Holy Father’s standard.”

He noted that the Nigerian society is faced with a plethora of challenges, even as it is constantly plagued by the collapse of religious and moral values, deepening racial division, ethnic conflicts, an alarming rate of drug abuse, and a frightening level of violence, cultism, and morality.

He stated that the (BAYA) project is a concept of Olumba Olumba Obu and it was inaugurated in the 2012 convention that was held in Port Harcourt the River state capital.

“This year 2021 about 70 youths have been trained in Agriculture, the empowerment programme for 2021 specifically in organic farming. This Sector’ was consciously chosen because of its inherent capacity to create to wealth'”

He said the floating of programmes in different areas such as Agriculture, education entertainment, broadcasting, as well as sports.

He revealed that the target is to directly empower no fewer than 230 youths with multiplier effects of empowering and generating jobs for another 230 youths.

” This will improve the living standard of the youths through job and income generation it will also exert a positive impact on the economy State and National level”

Archibong disclosed that youths were selected from ten States of Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Kogi, and River’s which Indicated interest in the programme.

He said they were selected for training in organic farming, such as fish hatching, and rearing, mushroom, pepper, among others.