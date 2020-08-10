Amid economic downturn, Idowu Kikelomo finds gold in event industry

Kikelomo Olayeni Idowu has found a multi-million naira opportunity in the event industry. Her journey of success did not happen overnight. Like every true entrepreneur, she went through the mills to become what she is today.

Idowu is the founder of Kyksie Drapes Events and Interiors Limited.

She had a background in Early Childhood Education from the University of Ibadan, but her love for aesthetics, which she says runs in her family, prepared her for a path on entrepreneurship.

“I started about 11 years ago— that was in

June, 2009. But before then I was privileged to be trained at a reputable event company here in Nigeria, but they have since relocated to UK,” she says.

“This was at a time when Nigerian universities were on a very long strike action. I started with training in decoration and cakes, borne out of the sight of the beautiful designs at events, especially wedding receptions.”

Being born into a family filled with party vendors, she had the opportunity to plan parties before she started.

Back then, she would look for opportunities to assist in church decorations and other family events.

“I remember always getting to wedding ceremonies very early to experience the tidying up of decorators and vendors. I would always be fascinated about how they achieved the entire beautiful ambience. Today, I have found myself in the space I love,” she says.

The event stylist and interior decor expert has, through hard work, distinguished the Kyksie brand through her various offerings such as event styling(decorations), event planning and coordination, event consultation, interior decorations, among others.

The entrepreneur says she has been serviced CocaCola Company, Nigeria Society of Engineers, Alaafin of Oyo’s children, among other top clients.

Interestingly, her impact in the industry has earned her numerous awards which include: Pera Awards of Recognition, 60 Most Influential Personalities in Ibadan, 40 Under 40 Persons Awards, Blingz Magazine Decorator of the Year Award as well as Ibadan Prominent People’s Award.

On the brand’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy, she says, “We have been able to contribute to the economy by reducing unemployment in the little way we can. We provide training, employ young people, undergraduates and young single mums. We also engage in charity work through the Atinubi Initiative, our NGO which focuses on women and pre-term babies.”

Highlighting her success secret, Idowu says her trust in God, consistency, determination, integrity, innovation and good and disciplined team have brought her this far.

Explaining some of her challenges and how she was able to navigate through them, she says economic instability, uncooperative clients, as well as set-backs in the importation of some of her decor accessories are some of the challenges.

“We employ the services of experts to give us possible solutions to wade through economic instability when it arises.

We’ve been able reduce our dependence on foreign purchases and source for local options to ease the delay from suppliers. We have submitted to learning better ways as far as client management skills are concerned, by engaging experts in this field,” she discloses.

The entrepreneur advises aspiring and budding entrepreneurs in Nigeria to keep giving their best to whatever their hands find to do.

“Trust God to make it big. Work not to compete but to be the best version of yourself,” she says.