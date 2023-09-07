Outcry as govt raises electricity meter prices by 40%

The Federal Government said on Wednesday that they’re increasing the prices of prepaid electricity meters. This change has already kicked off, as it started on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

They made this announcement in an official document from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), with the reference number NERC/2023/020. It was signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Sanusi Garba, and the Commissioner responsible for Legal, Licencing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

The government said that a single-phase meter, which measures electricity for smaller homes, will now cost N81,975.16k. This is more expensive than before, when it was N58,661.69k. The price of a three-phase meter, used for bigger places, is going up too. It will now cost N143,836.10k, up from N109,684.36k.

Many people who use electricity were not happy about this price increase. They questioned why the government keeps making things more expensive in the energy sector of Nigeria.

However, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission explained the reason for raising the meter prices.

They said it’s to make sure that meters are priced fairly for the companies that provide them and for the people who use them. The increase in price will help these meter companies cover the costs of getting and maintaining meters while also allowing them to make a reasonable profit.

“Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users. Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-user customers in the prevailing economic realities,” the commission stated.

The government said that making sure everyone has meters for their electricity is really important. This is because it helps the electricity industry in the country make enough money to keep working well.

These meters make sure that both the electricity company and the people who use electricity get the money they need.

“The Meter Asset Provider Scheme is one of the four frameworks in the regulations for the provision of meters to end-use customers in NESI.

“Section 8(1)(c) of the regulations provides that the costs of single-phase and three-phase meters issued by MAPs, inclusive of all other associated costs of installation and warranties, shall be at the regulated rates approved by the commission.

“The commission notes that significant changes in macroeconomic indicators, such as inflation and changes in foreign exchange rates, have necessitated a review of the regulated rates for MAP meters,” the NERC stated.

The government said that it had looked at important information from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Bureau of Statistics to decide on the new prices for meters.

They also said that the prices for meters used by the companies that provide them will stay the same. These prices include all the costs of putting the meters in and giving guarantees that they will work.

The prices they approved do not include a tax called value-added tax, but they do include a cost for a special seal from the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency. This seal cost is N842.80 for a single-phase meter and N1,100.80 for a three-phase meter.

“All MAPs shall adjust their prices to reflect the approved rates. All MAPs shall supply meters previously paid for by end-use customers prior to the commencement of this order at the prevailing rate when payment was made by the customers without additional increase in cost.

“All Discos and MAPs are to develop and implement customer enlightenment campaigns on the price review, along with a schedule for the implementation of their meter rollout plans. All MAPs shall continue to file monthly sales and meter installation returns with the commission,” NERC said.

Electricity consumers didn’t like the increase in meter prices. They asked the government to think about how this affects Nigerians and to change it back.

Uket Obonga, the National Secretary of the Nigeria Electricity Consumer Advocacy Network, said, “The government has been talking about this since they changed the foreign exchange rates, but we told them it’s not a good idea because Nigerians are already struggling.”

He explained that the increase happened because the Meter Asset Providers put pressure on the government. Some of these providers even said they would stop giving meters if the equipment stayed at the same cost.

“I was planning to buy a prepaid meter for my new apartment, but with this increase, I will have to find a way to get more money to do that,” Esther Isime, a civil servant, complained to BusinessDay about the new price.