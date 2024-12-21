Port-Harcourt refinery fully operational, NNPCL insist

Olufemi Soneye, chief corporate communications officer of the NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has maintained that the Port Harcourt Refinery is fully operational, refuting reports alleging that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery which was re-streamed two months ago has been shut down.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company stated this in a press statement on Saturday.

According to Soneye, preparation for the day’s loading operation is currently ongoing.

He said, “The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has been drawn to reports in a section of the media alleging that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery which was re-streamed two months ago has been shut down.

“We wish to clarify that such reports are totally false as the refinery is fully operational as verified a few days ago by former Group Managing Directors of NNPC.”

He therefore advised members of the public to discountenance such reports as they are the figments of the imagination of those who want to create artificial scarcity and rip-off Nigerians.

