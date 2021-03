Investors struggling to raise financing for signature bonuses and develop the assets they won in the last marginal field bid round could partner smaller oil firms abroad to raise capital to fund their investment. The minister of state for petroleum resources, Temipre Sylva, has said about 50 percent of the companies that bid for the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login