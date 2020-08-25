Nigeria’s contracting economy shows time running out on subsidy regimes removal

That Nigeria’s ailing economy contracted in the three months ending June was expected but the degree of negative growth was least expected and experts say this would deepen if aggressive measures are not taken to reverse the tide.

For Nigeria, the consequences of a contraction in economic growth are fourfold. The first is a recession, that is, negative economic growth for the third quarter or more. The second is high inflation; the third variable is high unemployment, which has conservatively been put at 28 percent. Finally, there will be a weakness in the currency. What this means for everyday life is more job losses, higher prices of goods and services, and a weaker naira.

The African Development Bank had projected Nigeria’s real gross domestic product growth to rise to 2.9 percent in 2020 and 3.3 percent in 2021. The multilateral lender added that this will depend on the implementation of the Economic Recovery Plan (2017 – 2020), which emphasises diversification. A tepid 1.87 percent GDP growth in the three months ending March showed Africa’s most populous country was off course already.

The total contraction in the three months ending June was 7.97 percent. This is derived by adding the 1.87 percent growth in the first quarter to the 6.10 percent contraction. As a percentage of Nigeria’s GDP, 7.97 percent is about N12 trillion, an equivalent of the total budget of 2021.

“We have to stimulate the economy with greater catalysts. We believe unemployment is more than 28 percent. The palliative and economic sustainability plan are for N2.5 trillion,” Bismark Rewani, CEO, Financial Derivatives Company said on Channels TV’s Business Morning. “So we have N2.5 trillion tools to fight an N12 trillion contraction. The limitation is stack.”

Some of the aggressive policy reforms that have been recommended include exiting subsidy regimes on electricity, petrol and foreign exchange, which are a drain on public finances. For instance, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration alone has paid up to N1.7 trillion in subsidies and about N380 billion so far this year for electricity consumption. The service reflective tariffs that failed to take effect from July 1 were designed to remove the subsidies that the Federal Government pays on electricity consumption.

According to people with deep knowledge of Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) the electricity market subsidy goes entirely to two tariff classes, the R1 class which is paying and continues to pay N4 per kWh. This is N50 below the average range of N53 – N55 per kWh to deliver electricity. Nobody is complaining because the Discos have systematically moved many of these consumers to R2, which pays more.

The second bit of the subsidy and the overwhelming bulk goes to the R2 class. This is the class where everybody from the president to the middle-class population living in the urban areas belongs. The average tariff is between N25 – N26 per kWh. The remaining N27 – N28 is paid by the Federal Government.

“We require cost-reflective tariffs on electricity consumption. Without power, we are going nowhere. This will drive new investments inflows to the sector and drive economic activities at both small and big scales,” Rewani said.

Exiting foreign exchange subsidy is another critical policy strategy that can attract foreign investors, both for foreign direct investments (FDI) and foreign portfolio investments (FPI). For FPIs, who are major investors in the Nigerian capital market, the perception of an expensive naira, as well as investor’s outlook of a struggling economy has culminated in about N200 billion worth of net outflows from the equities market in the last 20 months.

“In 2016 scarcity of foreign exchange drastically impacted the service sector which accounts for 53 percent of our GDP,” Robert Omotunde, vice president & head, Investment Strategy at Sankore Investments said on Channels TV’s Business Morning show. “Trade services were also one of the sectors that experienced a negative impact as a result of foreign exchange rate mispricing.”

Operators in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector have constantly recommended the removal of subsidy on the premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. This, they say will attract investments into crude oil refining, which will lead to the export of finished petroleum products to African countries.

“Investors avoid uncertainties but Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector is still murky. No investor will put money down to build refineries until it is clear that the government has stopped interfering with retail pricing of petroleum products,” Clement Isong, executive secretary and chief executive officer, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria told BusinessDay.