Lack of emergency infrastructure to deal with supply shocks worsens fuel scarcity

The absence of emergency infrastructure to deal with shocks to supply like the current importation of off-spec petrol is contributing to the worsening fuel scarcity in the country, operators say.

Huub Stokman, CEO of OVH Energy Marketing Ltd in remarks at the 5th edition of Nigerian International Energy Summit on Wednesday said that the scarcity can be prevented with good planning.

“Current challenge shows why we need to have a good emergency plan, even if we have refineries producing PMS, they can go down for maintenance, we should use this as a learning for when the refineries come,” said Stokman.

In January, state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners imported petrol that is high with methanol and which failed to comply with local standards.

These led to the quick recall of the products but only after several consumers reported their vehicles have been damaged.

This situation triggered massive fuel queues that is yet to abate after a month. The current scarcity has run into the current war between Russia and Ukraine which has driven up oil prices and disrupted global supply chains.

“We cannot rule this having an impact,” said Clement Isong, MOMAN told BusinessDay.

The interplay of these factors is causing disruption at home. Despite the federal government’s reassurance, the ongoing shortage of petrol is worsening across major cities in Nigerian 36 states and some marketers blame current development on the inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to meet supply gaps.

On Wednesday, motorists queued for hours at filling stations in major cities seeking to buy fuel, with some spending as much as six hours or more while others keep a vigil on fuel queues so they can be among the first to be served the next morning.

Mike Osatuyi, the national operation controller at Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), told BusinessDay that his members were still finding it difficult to source the product from depot owners.

“Since NNPC assumed monopolistic power, to be importing solely they have to live up to the expectation of meeting the nation’s demand without any excuse or blaming of anybody,” Osatuyi told BusinessDay.

Market survey around petrol stations in Lagos revealed that a five-litre of petrol at the black market sells for between N2,000 to N3,000.

Many residents who spoke on the fuel situation decried the unnecessary hardship they were subjected to in getting petrol as the scarcity was biting harder in major parts of Laos, and neighbouring towns, forcing many people to spend hours at the filling stations.

Recounting his ordeals, Festus Martins, a hotel manager, said, having gone round many filling stations in Ibadan, with no luck, he was forced to buy petrol at N200 per litre at a filling station.

“The suffering is too much. I have gone around the town looking for fuel to buy, but I didn’t get it, as many stations I visited were not open for business. The few ones selling at the official rate have long queues and they don’t sell in jerry cans.

“I was only able to buy at a place for N200 per litre. Some are even selling as high as N300 per litre,” Martins said.

On February 14, which incidentally was Valentine’s Day, Bolt Nigeria customers received an in-app notification that there will be a change in ride prices for customers in Lagos starting from Tuesday, February 15, and that has since taken effect.

The company cited increased operating costs incurred by drivers on the app as the reason for the price review, but many have speculated that it was inspired by the scarcity. Bolt stated that the price change would affect base fare, minimum fare and kilometre, and minute fee.

“From February 15th, 2022, ride prices in Lagos will be changing in light of the increased operating costs that drivers incur while driving with Bolt.”

According to the company, Lagos customers will now be charged the base fare of N280 for Bolt and N300 for Bolt Corporate as opposed to the previous N200 and about N250 it was before.