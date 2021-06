Fear of losing power in popular revolt keeps Buhari from ending wasteful petrol subsidy

The fear of popular uprising toppling his government again as it did in 1984 may be the underlying reason behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence on petrol subsidies, even when it is coming at a great cost to the economy. According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Africa’s biggest oil producer now consumes about 103…