Axxela Limited has been accorded favourable national scale issuer ratings of BBB+(NG) and A2(NG) in the long term and short term by Global Credit Ratings (“GCR”). The ratings are valid until September 2021 and were ascribed due to Axxela’s strategic initiatives, continued diversification of revenue sources, and robust business continuity plans. Agusto & Co. also…

