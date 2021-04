What you should now about Nigeria’s oil refinery quagmire

Nigeria has a total of four oil refineries and all owned by the state. The four have a name plate capacity of 420,000 barrels per day. Of these, there are two in Port Harcourt (210,000bpd), one in Warri (125,000bpd) and one in Kaduna (110,000bpd). All of them have been shut since 2019 – the Port…