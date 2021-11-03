PE Energy launches multi million dollar Center facility to domesticate upstream pipeline solutions

PE Energy Ltd has launched a multi million dollar ‘Center of Excellence’, the company’s administrative and industrial work area to domesticate solutions in the upstream sector with the support of technical partners and original equipment manufacturers.

“It is a happy moment for us and for Nigeria because nothing like this is in existence in this country”, said Daere Akobo at the launch of the facility on Friday, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Akobo, an engineer with over two decades experience in the oil and gas sector formed the company in 2009 and it has risen to become a leading African company specializing in valves and actuation, automation and controls, process solutions, measurement solutions, electrical and instrumentation solutions, and supply chain and project management.

The PE Center of Excellence has an administrative building, designed as a two story structure spreading across a 562 square metre total floor area and featuring spaces for management and staff offices, conference area, lounges, kitchenette, documents control rooms and Training Center.

It is equipped with two industrial areas that boosts of high precision equipment for complete upgrade of manual and standard actuated valves manufacture and assembly of instrument fittings, automation and system integration, testing and calibration of valves and flow measurement instruments and hands on training throughout the range of the company’s capabilities.

With a total floor area of 1,293 square meters, the valves and automation center is also suitable for automation and control, as well as electrical and instrumentation operations. It is designed with strict adherents to all HSE building requirements. The second workshop has been designated for metering assembly and calibration operations.

The Access control facility with a footprint of 428 square meters undertakes operations beyond access control, to include security surveillance, a clinic and daycare services for staff, including nursing mothers.

Commenting on the facility after taking a tour, Simbi Wabote, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) said the facility is a local content success story and urged other operators to look for ways to domesticate solutions once sought abroad.

“You area of speciality in automation, process and systems integration is an area of interest to the Board (NCDMB) as we position ourselves and the industry to fully tap into the abundant opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution,” said Wabote who brimmed with pride as he provided Akobo some referrals that proved invaluable.

Akobo left General Electric to form his own company then called, Plant Engineering Limited but was later renamed PE Energy Ltd. The facility was built 100 percent using local content. Mega star technical construction company, who built the facility also undertook the construction of the NCDMB Towers began construction in 2019.