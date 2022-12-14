Greenville, NASIDA sign MOU establishing LNG infrastructure in Nasarawa

Greenville LNG has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) to build a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquefied-Compressed Natural Gas (L-CNG) auto fuel station, to promote a virtual gas supply for businesses and people of Nasarawa State.

According to a statement by Greenville, the LNG and L-CNG retail station will refill heavy-duty trucks and smaller vehicles such as automobiles and Keke NAPEP with LNG or CNG.

The statement said the project will change the state’s transportation industry, eliminating fuel shortage and expanding gas flow within the state; promoting clean energy will benefit the environment, investors, and local businesses in Nasarawa State’s industrial and auto gas sectors.

Greenville LNG is a pioneer Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and distribution company in Nigeria, using an innovative virtual pipeline system to deliver LNG to its customers across the country with LNG-fuelled trucks. Its goal is to continue providing gas to Nigerians, especially the North, devoid of pipeline infrastructure.

“Greenville is the first one to take this initiative after we have taken gas for industrial and power applications to every nook and corner of the North and South of Nigeria,” said Ritu Sahajwalla, managing director, Greenville LNG.

“It is now time to change the heavy transportation industry, by adopting LNG as a much cheaper and cleaner fuel produced in Nigeria with Nigerian gas.”

According to Ritu, the great thing about the Greenville LNG virtual pipeline system is you will not worry about poor or complete lack of flow or vandalisation as opposed to the case of a physical pipeline.

He said, “With the virtual pipeline there is a constant flow and most importantly it is clean energy which is very important to the environment of the Country, especially in the current climate crisis.

“Potential investors will now be able to get the adequate provision of gas to competitively power their industries and vehicle fleets.”

Ibrahim Abdullahi, managing director, NASIDA said his agency is very particular about attracting private sector investment into Nasarawa State.

“We have worked in the industry for the private sector as a commercial voyager, and we recognise that all of our development aspirations cannot be funded by the government, and there is a huge infrastructure deficit,” he said.

“We also identified gas as a unique opportunity and a critical factor for industrialisation for Nigeria.”

Ibrahim said he is very sure that this investment by Greenville will encourage other investors to come into the state, as all of the auxiliary infrastructure and the service that you need.

“You need gas as a business, so gas is going to be a big deal for business,” he said.