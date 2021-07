Nigeria’s House of Representatives has finally passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), after missing at least 20 deadlines since conception in September 2008. On Thursday, the bill passed the third reading after Mohammed Monguno, chairman of the ad hoc committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), presented a report and the lawmakers voted on 319 clauses…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login