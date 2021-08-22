Logiscool unveils coding school in Nigeria to deepen digital literacy

Nigeria’s digital literacy is about to take a new turn, as Logiscool, an international programming school has launched its first Computer Coding School for young Nigerians between the ages of 6-18 years.

As the demand for technology increases globally, the launch of the school in Nigeria is expected to increase the number of digital literates and bridge the gap in available skills and the demands of the market.

Jasmina Marcikic, school manager of Logiscool in Nigeria, speaking at the launch in Abuja at the weekend noted that there is still a huge gap between what schools are producing and the knowledge that shapes the marketplace.

She said the school’s main aim is to create a platform that would enhance the development of digital literacy amongst young Nigerians.

“We want to create digitally literate young people with the knowledge they gain here, not just in programing skills, but through the problem-solving fun-based activities, they would become much more prepared to fit into the highly demanding tech market space; because I know they do not get this type of training in the regular schools and universities, from my experience it is not just Nigeria, this age group is usually not targeted.

“We want to show that coding is cool for everyone including girls; coding is the future. We don’t do theory, everything is practical”, Marcikic said.

Marcikic added that the school uses a carefully designed curriculum to teach children how to become active creators of technology, not just passive users.

She said, “Children do not just use their phones to play gams, here they learn to create something and be creators. We are not just creating programmers, we are creating digital literates kids and through unique kind of learning methodology.”

She reiterated that the focus of the learning is practical-based cantered around solving tasks and explained that the coding course which caters to children between ages six to eighteen years is designed to support their development for years to come.

She added that the small class sizes and young trainers guarantee not only a good atmosphere but immediate success and long-term results.

Marcikic also informed that the launching of the school in Nigeria provides investment opportunities for small businesses, which also offers chances of making high returns.

“There is a master franchise and there is also an opportunity for us, as you can see, the school here to sell the franchise to other single units. So we are also searching for our partners because this one is for small-sized businesses. The returns of the investment are very fast and then we give them know-how from the marketing training. They get the proper training in our franchise,” Marcikic said.

The school manager, while noting that not all Nigerians can afford the training for their children, said the school plans to partner with NGOs to help the less-privileged Nigerian children be a part of the training process.

She said, “Not everybody can afford this type of education and come directly to our schools, but through NGOs, we think that the kids and underprivileged kids can learn digital literacy. Nigeria is starting to be very popular, there are no country boundaries. We have some of these kids that can not go to proper schools but if we can in the future maybe find proper partners we are willing to give this kind of education to many broader students.”

Jasmine speaking about the uniqueness of the Nigerian market said, “During the last one year when we all realized due to the Covid-19 how much online education we needed and the impact of digitalisation.

“I have good cooperation with people here and in the headquarters, I am not from Nigeria but I have been here for seven years so everybody who is taking the franchise to their various countries knows the local conditions because you need that knowledge, ” she said.

Logiscool regular computer coding after-school classes and summer camps for kids, teens and was first started in Budaörs, Hungary in January 2014.

Logiscool is in over 110 countries and has more than one hundred and ten thousand students under its wings in twenty-two countries. It started as an idea from the owners to search for after-school essence in a bid to create digitally literate people armed with algorithmic thinking and creativity.