Security and 2023 elections in Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed the presidential and National Assembly elections to hold on February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections are to hold on March 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, INEC has given the nod for campaign activities to start on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, ahead of the general elections. Be that as it may, recent developments in the country call for concern among well-meaning citizens of Nigeria as the security preparedness, and alert of the umpire commission and the agents seem dwindling as the days draw nearer.

Recently, a serving senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. Before then, Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra State governor, experienced the same fate when unknown gunmen invaded his country home.

However, violence in Nigeria’s elections does not occur in a vacuum; instead, it is exacerbated by the existence of particular security pressures that increase the vulnerability to electoral violence

Similarly, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), raised an alarm that his life is being threatened by unknown hired assassins. Besides, there are reports of attacks on political officeholders and their supporters across the country.

Hence, as Nigeria is getting ready for the 2023 general elections there is a great need to ensure that nothing is left to chance security-wise.

No doubt, the forthcoming elections will be defining for Nigerians because the candidates who will be sworn in on May 29, 2023, will be taking over the reins of a country, its states and legislatures pulled in different directions by multiple security pressures, an unprecedented situation since the country last fought its civil war in 1967- 1970.

Elections in Nigeria since the post-independence period have been marked by violence and contentious politics. In the country’s early days, the Western region, now the southwest region, was engulfed by riots in the lead-up to the 1965 regional elections. In the same vein, the general elections in 2011 witnessed massive destruction of lives, about 800 people lost their lives in a span of three days due to post-election violence.

For instance, the 2011 post-election violence, which occurred mainly in Kaduna State, was worsened by a history of sectarian violence between Christians and Muslims and a culture of impunity for religious violence in that state.

Similarly, the violence experienced in the 2015 and 2019 elections in Rivers State was fuelled by a complex mix of organised violence, the increasing activities of armed groups and their association with political factions in the state during that period.

Coincidentally, Nigeria’s ranking in the Fund for Peace’s (FFP) Fragile States Index (FSI) in the last three election cycles (2011, 2015, and 2019) continues to hover below the 15th position, a worrying trend considering the violence experienced in those three periods.

As the political landscape for the 2023 elections draws near, Nigeria is at the risk of experiencing another bout of election-related violence, particularly as the security pressures have increased in intensity and expanded in scope this time.

As stated earlier, electoral violence in Nigeria seldom occurs in a vacuum; it is driven by a system that rewards violence, encouraged by struggling and overstretched security architecture, a culture of impunity, and a political structure that incentivizes zero-sum politics. In this intricate system, violent groups continue to rise and spread across Nigeria and serve as tools for fierce political contestation.

With the supposed political leaders and stakeholders already involved in verbal wars and cyberbullying, what other signs could one ask for to know that the future is bleak security-wise as the elections draw nearer? Instead of the leaders addressing issues, they are busy with name callings and counter-accusations which breed hatred and violence.

As Nigeria’s 2023 election cycle draws near, the prospects of a violent contest loom, especially in the face of a battle for survival between the major political parties who face different tests.

Political experts and analysts have declared that without power, the ruling APC, formed in 2014 to wrest political power from the PDP, could disintegrate while losing a third presidential election in 2023 could have deleterious effects on the PDP. Against this backdrop, the stage is set for a fierce contest. As past elections have shown, existing security pressures exacerbate this contest.

Nigerians are overwhelmed by the increasingly violent armed groups, a security architecture unable to keep up with the pace of worsening insecurity, and large swathes of spaces governed by violent non-state actors are a few of those challenges.

Hence, we believe the time has come for Nigerians to begin to ask questions about how INEC and the police force, and other related agencies intend to manage the issue of security to ensure free, fair, and no-violence elections come 2023.