Nigeria’s SMEs and unending supply chains

In Nigeria and Africa as a whole, economic challenges have caused an increase in the prices of goods and services, and long supply chains contributing to this challenge.

The supply chain process of a region determines how well trade and the economy will thrive, as a supply chain is an end-to-end process that begins with product design and procurement of raw materials to delivery of the final product and after-sale customer service.

Long supply chains involve too many intermediaries and do not connect local suppliers with consumers directly, leading to more expensive products. To blame the economic challenges alone will be unwise. To understand the concept of long supply chains, there is need to first understand the procurement process, known as the upstream supply chain.

The non-value economy costs the final consumer bears are too much money. We must shorten the African supply chain and move the goods from their source to where it is needed

In most traditional supply chains, when a product is made, an intermediary buys it and then takes it to the market, then someone buys from the market. This cycle continues for a while before it reaches the final consumer. Many times, about 20 hands handle the product from its origin to when it gets to the final consumer. As each exchange happens, costs increase. The most intriguing part is that as the products move from one hand to another, there is usually no added value necessitating the cost increase. This happens in almost every market in Nigeria and Africa, and has become a tradition.

As we align Africa’s supply chain with the rest of the world, we must find ways to make it progressive by eliminating some of these hands. This way, the product reaches the final consumer faster. We must also be careful to ensure that everyone leaving the supply chain has an economic safety net, hence, they’d be without a source of income. For some, this line of business we are proposing to cut was passed down from generation to generation, and that is all they know.

For every new person at least N5 will be added to the cost of the product. By the time the final consumer gets it, the product is five times more expensive than its original price. This is why the longer the supply chain, the more expensive the product becomes.

Therefore, about 70 percent of the price of a product can be attributed to logistics costs and this can be reduced if we figure out what is causing the prices of goods to increase and how to eliminate these non-value hands. Government leaders in collaboration with the private sector must review this challenge if they want to reduce the cost of commodities and help small businesses thrive.

The first thing that must happen is a retooling of the workforce who will be removed from the supply chain. As mentioned earlier, if we fail to do this, they will become a clog in the process. Retooling the workforce also helps to change the culture systemically.

We must also take a critical look into our indigenous supply chain, and understand what is currently obtainable in the global competitive space and then go ahead to create what works for Nigeria.

The next will be to carefully create and entrench new supply chain processes focused on Nigeria. Finally, we will design ecosystems along the supply chain – upstream, midstream, and downstream. These ecosystems will help in shortening the supply chains and, at the same time, provide value-creation opportunities.

As we look into the future, the world is turning to Africa for many things. It is time to think of how to make this process seamless, so we can get quality products to the global market and align our supply chains with the rest of the world and with ourselves at a lower cost. Implementing these put Africa on the right path to progressive trade and supply chain, according to Adebayo Adeleke, a logistics expert, in an earlier article.