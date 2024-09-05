Nigeria needs solutions, not distractions: Atiku’s descent into political irrelevance

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, risks squandering his position as a national figure by perpetuating falsehoods and inflaming division. As a politician of his stature approaches his eighth decade, one would expect greater wisdom, restraint, and a sense of responsibility towards nation-building. Instead, his recent forays into public discourse suggest a man driven more by frustration and personal vendetta than by any patriotic duty to contribute meaningfully to the country’s future.

Since losing the presidential election in 2023, Atiku’s attacks on institutions such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the Tinubu administration have raised serious concerns. His allegations, centred on dubious claims regarding President Bola Tinubu and his family’s supposed entanglements in the energy sector, are not only unsubstantiated but also damaging to the country’s economic prospects. Nigeria is already grappling with a deep economic crisis, and misleading accusations from someone of Atiku’s stature only serve to undermine the very institutions that hold the country together.

Atiku’s most recent tirade involved accusations against Wale Tinubu, the CEO of Oando Plc, and the NNPC’s acquisition of OVH, a transaction that he alleged was a covert operation to enrich the President’s family. Yet, the facts paint a very different picture. Oando, in which Wale Tinubu has an interest, had divested its stake in OVH long before NNPC’s involvement. The deal was, in fact, a strategic move for the NNPC’s retail expansion, devoid of any familial interference.

Such misinformation, particularly when propagated by a former vice president, has real consequences. It casts doubt on the credibility of state institutions and corporate entities alike, fostering an environment of uncertainty at a time when Nigeria can ill afford further destabilisation. International investors, already wary of Nigeria’s volatile political climate, may view such reckless discourse as yet another reason to hesitate, potentially stymying foreign investment in critical sectors like energy.

Atiku’s refusal to let go of election politics is troubling. Nigeria needs healing, not constant rehashing of past grievances. By continuing his vendetta, Atiku appears to be playing out a Trumpian playbook—sowing discord and pushing falsehoods in the hope they will eventually stick. This tactic does nothing to foster a constructive political environment; instead, it erodes public trust in leadership and institutions alike.

Responsible opposition is vital to any democracy, but Atiku’s strategy of reckless rhetoric does not serve Nigeria’s future. His actions signal a man still embittered by defeat, unable or unwilling to transition to a role more suited to an elder statesman—one who prioritises the country’s stability and prosperity over personal vendettas.

The Nigerian electorate deserves better. As the country grapples with inflation, currency devaluation, and fiscal instability, political figures of Atiku’s stature should be working toward solutions, not compounding the problem with misinformation. His focus should be on supporting policies that restore investor confidence and economic growth, rather than undermining national institutions with baseless accusations.

Nigeria’s path forward will be shaped by the integrity of its institutions and the ability of its leaders to inspire trust and unity. The country stands at a pivotal moment, and it is incumbent upon both its current leadership and its opposition to prioritise the national interest above personal or political gains. Atiku’s increasingly desperate rhetoric does little to help navigate the complex challenges that Nigeria faces, from economic instability to security threats. As he continues his descent into political irrelevance, one hopes that other political leaders, regardless of their partisan leanings, will rise above the fray and recognise their responsibility to foster constructive dialogue.

Nigeria cannot afford more distractions; the stakes are simply too high. What the nation needs now are solutions—bold, actionable policies that address the urgent needs of its people, from reducing inflation and fostering economic growth to improving governance and restoring the rule of law. Political accountability should be at the forefront, with a focus on transparency and results that speak to the everyday lives of Nigerians. This is a time for leadership to guide the nation with a clear and coherent vision, one that is grounded in truth, integrity, and a commitment to rebuilding the trust of the Nigerian people.

The path ahead will be difficult, but it is also an opportunity—a chance for Nigeria to reshape its future, to reform its institutions, and to emerge stronger from its current crises. Leaders who rise to this occasion will not only earn the respect of their constituents but will also leave a lasting legacy of progress. It is this kind of leadership that Nigeria desperately needs, one that moves beyond politics as usual to build a more united, prosperous, and just society. The time to act is now.

