War against Carveton rages as Gov Wike shuts offices in Port Harcourt

…Declares company  ‘persona non grata’

Rivers arrests, remands 10 Carveton passengers after detaining 2 pilots
Nyesom Wike

Carveton Helicopters can hardly tell what has hit it so hard in the past 48 hours in Rivers State. Gov Nyesom Wike first arrested two of its pilots that flew one of its choppers to Port Harcourt on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 to the Nigeria Air Force Base on Aba Road.

Within hours, the pilots found themselves in prison custody on the orders of a Chief Magistrate. On the same day, 10 of its passengers were rounded up and also remanded.

The next day, Wednesday, the governor sealed Carveton Helicopters’ Port Harcourt offices and declared the company ‘Persona non Grata’ and directed local council chairmen in the state to close all Carveton Helicopters offices in the state.

Efforts by Carveton lawyers waving all approval documents to fly into Port Harcourt made no impact as the face-off raged on. The governor said the company endangered the lives of Rivers people.

In a state broadcast on Wednesday, Gov Wike said: “We appreciate the need to protect business interests and operations in the state and we will do whatever that is required to ensure that no business is unduly affected by the measures we have taken to combat the Coronavirus.

“However, we shall not welcome businesses or companies that value their business activities or profit more than or in clear disregard of the lives and health of our people. By its actions Calverton Helicopters have clearly shown that Rivers lives do not matter to it. It is an enemy of Rivers people and is hereby declared persona non grata in Rivers State,” he said.

“With this declaration Calverton Helicopters can only choose to operate in any part of Rivers State at its own risk as Local Government chairmen have been directed to close their offices and prevent their operations.”

Governor Wike said that the highly insensitive and provocative actions of Calverton Helicopters took place in the midst of credible intelligence reports about plans by enemies of the state to traffic carriers of the dreaded Coronavirus into the State.

“Their morbid intention is to create panic by pushing up the infection rate and rubbish the robust measures we have since put in place to cut off the spread of the virus and keep our State and our citizens safe and secure from the ravaging pandemic.

“As expected, and required by our laws, the crew and the passengers on board that ill-fated helicopter were promptly arrested by the law   enforcement   personnel   and   are   being prosecuted   before   our courts   in   line   with   our   COVID   19 ‘Declarations and Containment Orders.’

“Calverton Helicopters claimed to have gotten permits from some   federal   agencies   to   fly   passengers   into   the   State, which never bordered to take the State Government into confidence in issuing such permits in violation of our laws and containment orders.

“While federal agencies reserve the   right   to issue flight permits to airline operators to fly into Rivers State, we insist that the State Government must equally be informed and taken into confidence in the process.

“This is the only way to avoid suspicion, conflicts of interests and   unnecessary   bickering   between   the   state   and federal governments in our collective efforts to combat the spread of COVID 19 in the country.”

Gov Wike added: “Let me reiterate that for us, COVID 19 in Rivers State is a matter of life and  death,  and  we  will   never succumb   to any blackmail   from   any   person,   institution   or   authority   in   our determination   to   protect   our citizens   and   our   state  from   the spread of this deadly virus.

“Since we triggered the law on Calverton Helicopters, we have   seen   and   read   all   sorts   of   hilarious   and   frivolous comments,  particularly   on   social   media,   questioning   the propriety of our actions against the carrier and its passengers

“At   this   time   and   under   the   present situation,   nothing;   I repeat; nothing, is more important to us than to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of our citizens no matter the cost, and we shall spare no efforts to achieve this singular most fundamental objective of our Government.”

The Rivers State governor said that the action of Calverton Helicopters when they conveyed passengers of doubtful Coronavirus status into   the   State was in   flagrant   violation   of   the state   government’s total   restriction   on   flights   into   Port Harcourt.

 

