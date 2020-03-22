Update 4: New case of COVID-19 in Abuja, takes confirmed cases in Nigeria to 27

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in FCT, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital territory as at 11:00 am on Sunday taking the tally to a total of 27 cases in Africa’s most populous country.

No further details were immediately given.

The NCDC had earlier today (Sunday) confirmed four new cases of the virus, three in nation’s biggest city of Lagos and one in South Western state, Oyo.

The latest reported case means there are now four cases in Abuja, the second most of any other Nigerian state.

Lagos state leads with a total of 19 confirmed cases. Ogun state has reported 2 cases while Ekiti and Oyo states have confirmed one case each.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health later gave a breakdown of the three new cases reported in Lagos that showed they had travel history to high-risk countries.

One of the 3 new patients is a 51year old Briton who arrived Nigeria March 8 on a British Airways (BA75) flight.

The second case involves a Nigerian that was on a connecting flight from London to Lagos (KL0582 London Amsterdam / KL0587 Amsterdam – Lagos) on March 14.

The 3rd is a 65 year-old US citizen who arrived in Lagos about 6 weeks ago.

“We are working closely with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to identify & follow up with contacts,” NCDC officials said, before urging people who have returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days to stay in self-isolation

All three cases were reported in Lagos State, and have travel history to high-risk countries in the last seven days, NCDC said on its official Twitter account, on the early hours of Sunday.

Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death