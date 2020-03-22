Update 3: Another case in Oyo takes Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases to 26

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 south west of Nigeria in Oyo state, barely two hours after reporting three new cases in Lagos on Sunday morning.

This takes the total confirmed cases of the virus to 26.

The NCDC had in an earlier tweet at 6:45am Sunday confirmed three new cases in Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos. All three cases have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.

“We are working closely with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to identify & follow up with contacts,” NCDC officials said, before urging people who have returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days to stay in self-isolation

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has given a breakdown of the three new cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday morning in Lagos by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). One of the 3 new patients is a 51year old Briton who arrived Nigeria March 8 on a British Airways (BA75) flight, the Ministry of health said via its official handle at 9am, Sunday. The second case involves a Nigerian that was on a connecting flight from London to Lagos (KL0582 London Amsterdam / KL0587 Amsterdam – Lagos) on March 14. The 3rd is a 65 year-old US citizen who arrived in Lagos about 6 weeks ago.

Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

Lagos- 19

FCT- 3

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Total: 26 confirmed cases