Nigerians seek equitable distribution, efficient handling of COVID-19 vaccines

After Nigeria on Tuesday received the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccines, citizens are urging the government to keep to its word and ensure that the vaccines are properly handled and distributed fairly, with the most vulnerable getting the jabs first as promised.

The 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Mumbai.

The consignment, which is the first, came under the COVAX facility, co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), working in partnership with UNICEF, the World Bank, civil society organisations, manufacturers, and others.

The delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine is part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches over the next months by the COVAX Facility, as part of an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Ojo Edetean, a public analyst noted that the vaccines remain the panacea for Nigeria to exit the pandemic and particularly enable the reopening of economic activities. He, however, expressed concern that the vaccines may not be fairly distributed as government officials and the wealthy in the country may hoard them for themselves and their families ahead of even the most vulnerable and other masses.

Edetean also wants the government to ensure that the requirements for the vaccine deployment are thoroughly maintained so that the cold chain is not broken. He warned that anything below the requirement could affect the quality of the vaccines or have an adverse effect on those administered to.

Obinna Ebirim, Public Health and Health Promotion Specialist, while reiterating that vaccines remain the most cost-effective intervention to shield Nigerians from the deadly virus, also called on the government to keep to its word and follow plans of ensuring that those who need it the most are prioritized.

“As Nigeria receives these vaccines, what is important is that those strategies and plans which the government has rolled out are followed. This is not the time for the Nigerian factor, this is not a time for ‘who know who’ it is time to follow world best practice,” he warned.

On Monday, authorities unveiled the ‘TEACH strategies’ for COVID-19 smooth vaccine introduction in Nigeria and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID). Under the strategies, the vaccines will be rolled out in four phases.

For the first phase, the target priority as outlined in the strategy includes; Health care workers, frontline workers, workers at ports of entry, military, COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, laboratory network, policemen, petrol station workers and strategic leaders.

In the second phase, the older adults aged 50 years and above, those with co-morbidities aged 18-49 years of age will be prioritized; while in the third phase, those in states/LGAs with high disease burden that missed the first phase.

In the fourth phase, other eligible populations will be vaccinated as the vaccines become available. This phase will kick off in 2022, while the other three phases for 2021.

Ebirim further urged Nigerians to make themselves available for vaccination, so that the country can achieve the much-desired herd immunity.

“A self-registration portal has been opened by the NPHCDA on their website. I encourage those at risk to take advantage of this opportunity to register and get a schedule to be vaccinated”, he said.

However, Nigerians continue to express wide apathy around the vaccines on the back of fears on distribution, storage and ensuring there is no fake.

“Please I want to believe storage and distribution have been perfected. Also, the beneficiaries know themselves and are ready to receive the jab. Thank you”, a Nigerian tweeted.

“4 million doses of vaccines are quite small for a country of 200m, this one will not even be enough for those in power, it won’t reach us, that’s for sure, but if the government decides to follow its strategy, maybe we will get lucky, fingers crossed,” Adeleke Mayowa told BusinessDay.

“It is important that the government ensures that these vaccines are original and safe so that we don’t create another health pandemic when people are injected”, another respondent who simply identified himself as Godfrey said.

Experts and development partners have however commended Nigerian authorities for the historic event and reiterated their support in the vaccination.

Nigeria is the 3rd country in West Africa to receive these vaccines from COVAX after Ghana and Ivory Coast. Nigeria is also the first country to revive the highest number of doses from the facility.

Ghana has received 600,000 doses while Ivory Coast received 504, 000 doses from COVAX.

“The UN Country Team in Nigeria reiterates its commitment to support the vaccination campaign in Nigeria and help contain the spread of the virus,” said Edward Kallon, UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria.

“The arrival of these vaccines in Abuja today marks a milestone for the COVAX Facility in its unprecedented effort to deliver at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally by the end of 2021.”

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine will enable the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to commence the vaccination of Nigerians in priority groups, starting with frontline healthcare workers.

“This is a landmark moment for the country and the COVAX Facility’s mission to help end the acute phase of the pandemic by enabling equitable access to these vaccines across the world. We are glad to see Nigeria is amongst the first receiving the doses from COVAX, thanks to the excellent level of preparedness put in place by the Government of Nigeria,” said Thabani Maphosa, Managing Director for Country Programmes at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

“Gavi looks forward to these vaccines being made available to the people most at risk, as soon as possible, and to ensuring that routine immunization services for other life-threatening infections are also delivered to avoid other disease outbreaks.”

Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Representative in Nigeria, said: “It is heart-warming to witness this epoch-making event and WHO wishes to congratulate the government of Nigeria for its participation in the global vaccine collaboration (COVAX) efforts and its commitment to protecting Nigerians against this pandemic. Vaccines are a critical new tool in the battle against COVID-19; therefore, this is a step in the right direction. These vaccines have undergone rigorous regulatory processes at global and country-level and have been deemed safe and effective.”

The COVAX Facility is expected to deliver around 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the African Region in the first quarter of 2021 and has committed to providing up to 600 million doses to the region by end-2021 to cover 20 percent of the population.

“After a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today we celebrate the efforts being made in getting the vaccine to Nigeria. With more than 150,000 Nigerians infected with the virus and over 1,800 lives lost, the path to recovery for the people of Nigeria can finally begin,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative.

“This is a very significant occasion – the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines into Nigeria is critical in curbing the pandemic. The only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccinations are available to all.”

COVAX is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

COVAX has set on track to meet its goal of delivering at least 2 billion doses of vaccine to participating countries around the globe in 2021, including at least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses to the 92 lower-income COVAX Facility participants supported by the Gavi COVAX AMC.