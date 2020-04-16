Nigeria witness increase in COVID-19 as additional 35 new cases confirmed

Thirty-five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 251

FCT- 67

Kano- 21

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 13

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

