Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

CoronavirusLEAD STORY

Nigeria witness increase in COVID-19 as additional 35 new cases confirmed

by
Nigeria witness increase in COVID-19 as additional 35 new cases confirmed
Nigeria witness increase in COVID-19 as additional 35 new cases confirmed

Thirty-five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 251
FCT- 67
Kano- 21
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 13
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1

 

Anthonia Obokoh

Whatsapp mobile
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro sacks health minister over…

Stigmatization of Covid-19 patients, significantly affecting…

Covid-19 tests free in Lagos,  says commissioner 

1 of 1,307